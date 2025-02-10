Raising Cane’s Owner is First-Ever Super Bowl Parade King

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Host Committee named Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, the first-ever Super Bowl Parade King. On the morning of Feb. 8, he rode aboard the Krewe of Bacchus King’s Float alongside Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, chef Emeril Lagasse, designer Jeff Hamilton, broadcaster Kaylee Hartung, and others to kick off the Super Bowl LIX Parade.

Since opening the first Raising Cane’s in 1996 near LSU’s North Gates, the brand has grown into one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant chains, surpassing $5 billion in sales in 2024 with over 900 locations.

“It’s an honor to represent New Orleans and Louisiana and be an example of what you can achieve in this state. New Orleans is one of the most unique cities in the world and it’s exciting to have the chance to show everyone what we’re all about,” said Graves. “Not only is Louisiana a great place to have fun and enjoy great music and food, it’s also a great place to do business. I founded and built Raising Cane’s right here in Louisiana and am proof that you can achieve the American Dream here. So, whether you’re looking to host a conference or start a business, we’re open and ready for you.”

Thousands of tourists attended the parade, while millions watched live via WDSU-TV and the NFL Network as 30,000 throws and 50,000 doubloons were distributed. Graves addressed the crowd, including Governor Jeff Landry and fans, emphasizing the unique charm and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. Hosting the Big Game is expected to generate a $500 million economic impact for the region.

Although this marks New Orleans’ 11th time hosting the Super Bowl, it is the first time a parade of this scale has taken place in the French Quarter. The celebration features Super Bowl-themed floats from NFL partners, designed and produced by Kern Studios.

The Krewe of Bacchus King’s float, a Mardi Gras icon since 1969, was updated in 2019 to its current look. It has carried some of the biggest names in entertainment including Bob Hope, Perry Como, Alan Thicke, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Drew Carey, Will Ferrell, James Gandolfini, Dennis Quaid, Nicolas Cage, Hulk Hogan, Dick Clark, Drew Brees, Harry Connick Jr, Josh Duhamel, Robin Thicke, Adam Devine and more. This year, Shaq will reign as King for Mardi Gras.

CEO and President of Kern Studios and Mardi Gras World, Barry Kern, also rode the leading float. Kern Studios has evolved from a local Mardi Gras float building company to one of the world’s premier entertainment production and specialty fabrication businesses.

In addition, parade-goers were welcomed by the work of influential New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne who unveiled his first mural in over a decade at 909 Poydras St., near the Superdome. The work depicts revelers wrapping up a long lunch and second-lining onto an uptown streetcar. Inspired by Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”, the mural is a tribute to the culture of New Orleans. Osborne partnered with Raising Cane’s to bring the project to life.