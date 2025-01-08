Raising Cane’s Announced as Presenting Sponsor of Children’s Hospital New Orleans’ Inaugural Louisiana Legacy Celebration Honoring Olivia and Archie Manning and the Manning Family

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Children’s Hospital New Orleans is proud to announce the generous support of Raising Cane’s, which will serve as presenting sponsor of the hospital’s new signature fundraising event, ‘Louisiana Legacy’, planned for Wednesday, Feb. 5 in New Orleans. The event will celebrate the hospital’s 70th anniversary of unwavering dedication to children’s health while honoring Olivia and Archie Manning, and the Manning family, for their steadfast commitment to improve the wellbeing of children and families across Louisiana, and far beyond.

The Louisiana Legacy celebration, presented by Raising Cane’s, will be held at Louisiana Memorial Pavilion, a special venue spearheaded by Gov. Jeff Landry and hosted by Louisiana Economic Development and partners during the 2025 Super Bowl. Co-Chairs Danielle and Deuce McAllister, and Louellen and Darryl Berger, will help plan and host the milestone occasion.

“As a native Louisianan, this state and its people mean so much to me. I was born and raised here, started my business here, raised my family here, and am passionate about giving back to Louisiana as well as Raising Cane’s Communities across the country,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “I’m honored to join forces with Children’s Hospital New Orleans and my good friends the Manning family for the Louisiana Legacy fundraising event and think it’s a fantastic way to celebrate 70 years of Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the numerous lives impacted by their expert care.”

The event will include a patron party for top sponsors and supporters at 6 p.m., followed by the main event at 7 p.m., which will include a fireside chat with the Mannings. Graves will join the Mannings to help get the party started. Gourmet cuisine and cocktails will be enjoyed throughout the evening, in addition to live musical entertainment by New Orleans’ own Amanda Shaw and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr.

“We are incredibly grateful to have the generous support of Todd Graves and Raising Cane’s in serving as our presenting sponsor of this very special event,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Louisiana Legacy, presented by Raising Cane’s, will be a celebration you won’t want to miss, supporting two steadfast Louisiana Legacies – the Manning family, and Children’s Hospital New Orleans, which is celebrating 70 years of delivering expert care for the children of our community regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”

A limited number of tickets and sponsorships are available here.

For 70 years, Children’s Hospital New Orleans has proudly served as Louisiana’s only freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 700 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids. In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long-serving community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves.