Rail & Intermodal Supply Chain Efficiencies, Job Creation Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Improving the rail and intermodal supply chain, The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) has announced a strengthened partnership with Freedom Intermodal Tank Services, a full-service, logistics provider headquartered in New Orleans. Freedom Intermodal’s recent launch of its railcar cleaning services, as well as an expansion of transloading capacity and railcar storage brings new levels of efficiency and reliability to the bulk liquid supply chain. Additionally, the company expansion will create 40 new jobs.

Strategically located with direct access to all six national railroads via the NOPB, Freedom Intermodal’s New Orleans terminal is uniquely positioned to streamline multimodal operations. The addition of railcar cleaning services expands capabilities solidifying the region’s role as a critical gateway for bulk liquid logistics in North America and beyond.

“Our partnership with Freedom Intermodal continues to unlock smarter and more efficient ways to move bulk liquids through the global supply chain,” said Tomeka Bryant, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad General Manager and Chief Strategy Officer. “Their railcar cleaning operation represents a key service for shippers, offering faster turnaround times, reduced dwell, and enhanced safety—all within close proximity to our port and rail infrastructure.”

- Sponsors -

Freedom Intermodal specializes in the transportation and handling of bulk liquids and ISO tanks, including: transloading of railcars and trucks as well as ISO tank storage, heating, repair and inspection. The new railcar cleaning service features a dedicated system engineered for tank cars that transport liquid cargo. Using a combination of high-pressure water, cleaning solutions and steam, Freedom Intermodal thoroughly cleans the interior of railcars, removing residue; and ensuring that cars are safely returned to service. This process offers a one-stop-shop for shippers, reducing downtime and optimizing supply chain performance.

“Having access to every national railroad right here in New Orleans gives us a major advantage,” said Jeff Louis, Freedom Intermodal Tank Services President. “Our new railcar cleaning service complements our full-service logistics model and enables faster, safer, and more cost-effective tank car cycling. We’re proud to be part of a forward-looking port and rail community that’s focused on innovation and customer success.”

Freedom Intermodal’s expansion reinforces the NOPB’s commitment to growing intermodal capabilities, supporting vital supply chains, and driving economic development and growth across the Greater New Orleans region.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in- demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail and

road. Port NOLA is a diverse deepwater port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways.

Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.

About NOPB

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) is a Class III switching railroad with a mission of serving the Port of New Orleans, local customers, and the New Orleans Rail Gateway. The NOPB connects six Class I railroads to each other and to properties in and near the Port complex. For more information, visit: www.railnola.com