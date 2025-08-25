Radiance Technologies Unveils $370M Microchip Facility

RUSTON, La. (press release) — Radiance Technologies, a leading defense contractor, announced it is investing $370.65 million to expand its Louisiana footprint with a new state-of-the-art secure microchip packaging facility in Lincoln Parish, a transformative investment set to bolster national security, fuel innovation and drive local economic growth.

The company is expected to create 150 direct new jobs with an average salary of $85,000, 180% of the parish average, while expanding on their 14 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 146 indirect new jobs, for a total of 296 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“North Louisiana has answered the call to defend our nation for generations, and today we carry that tradition forward with this landmark investment from Radiance Technologies,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “This new secure microchip facility not only strengthens our national security, it also positions North Louisiana as a hub for advanced manufacturing, bringing new jobs and technical expertise that allow us to embrace higher education partnerships and new possibilities.”

Radiance’s new 40,000-square-foot facility will be built north of the Ruston Sports Complex and will house research and development, design and fabrication operations for microchips. This new endeavor represents the Huntsville, Alabama-based company’s latest expansion in Louisiana, adding to its existing locations in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

“We’re thrilled to expand Radiance’s footprint in Ruston and throughout North Louisiana,” Radiance CEO Bill Bailey said. “This partnership is a win-win opportunity that will benefit Radiance, Tech, Ruston and the entire state. We’re honored by the trust being placed in us and recognize what makes this region truly special. We look forward to contributing to this community’s continued growth and success.”

The project is the latest success of the state’s new “all-of-Louisiana” approach to economic development with LED, City of Ruston, Louisiana Tech University and the Louisiana Tech University Foundation all playing key roles. University personnel, state and local officials, and the company formally announced the milestone project at the Integrated Engineering and Science Building on Tech’s campus on August 25.

“Louisiana is investing in ourselves—because we know our strengths, and we know what we’re capable of,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By building on the expertise of our universities, the innovation of our private sector, and the determination of our people, we are not only creating opportunities here at home, we are also strengthening America’s national security and global competitiveness.”

A longtime partner of Louisiana Tech, Radiance is a tenant company in the university’s Enterprise Campus research park, where it leverages the faculty expertise and talent pipeline as it develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian customers. This new initiative is expected to enhance Louisiana Tech’s research initiatives and expand experiential learning among students.

“Manufacturing secure microchips in Ruston expands this region’s broad commitment to supporting national security and the Department of Defense,” Tech President Jim Henderson said. “This facility is the manifestation of Louisiana Tech’s longstanding reputation as an innovator in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and microelectronics. Our faculty will continue to play a significant role in Radiance’s research and development, our students will benefit from more experiential learning opportunities, and our graduates will provide the highly skilled workforce.”

LED and Radiance Technologies

Louisiana continues to bet on its own future by making bold investments that create jobs and secure opportunities for tomorrow.

To support the project, LED is providing $20 million in matching dollars through a performance-based grant to the Louisiana Tech University Foundation for the purchase of equipment at the new manufacturing facility, with funding tied to project milestones. In addition, LED is awarding $17 million to Louisiana Tech to upgrade research equipment and create specialized training programs in secure chip manufacturing.

“The City of Ruston is pleased to welcome Radiance Technologies to our Secure Business Park and to recognize the vision and leadership of CEO Bill Bailey,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said. “This project is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships between the University, the city, and industry. We look forward to the innovation, growth, and opportunities that Radiance Technologies will bring to our community.”

The Louisiana Tech University Foundation led the effort to expand the Radiance footprint on the campus, working closely with the City of Ruston to secure land for the manufacturing facility. The long-term commitment from Radiance ensures the company sharpens North Louisiana’s competitive edge in attracting entrepreneurs and technology companies to the region, specifically those in national security.



“The Louisiana Tech University Foundation is proud to lead the effort bringing together such a transformational partnership around our university and one of the nation’s leading commercial defense companies,” said Dave Norris, CEO of the University Foundation and senior vice president of innovation and advancement at Louisiana Tech. “This engagement is one of the many ways our Foundation is expanding its reach and impact to seize extraordinary opportunities in support of the vision and mission of Louisiana Tech University.”

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 with an anticipated completion in summer 2027.

“This is an encouraging development for our region and a reminder of the great things happening in North Louisiana,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President and CEO Justyn Dixon said. “We are fortunate to have opportunities that highlight the strengths of our communities. It’s always exciting to see progress that reflects the potential of our area.”

About Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. With over 1,200 employee-owners across the United States, Radiance serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

About Louisiana Tech University

Louisiana Tech University, established in 1894 in Ruston, Louisiana, is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and hands-on learning. With diverse undergraduate and graduate programs, modern facilities, cutting-edge research centers, and vibrant student life, the university provides an unparalleled educational experience. Emphasizing faculty expertise, mentorship, and active community engagement, Louisiana Tech prepares students for successful careers and meaningful contributions to society.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.