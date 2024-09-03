Quarter Horse Racing Underway Now Through Sept. 14 at Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS — While the thoroughbred horses are getting ready for another season, Quarter horses are taking over the track at the Fair Grounds now through Sept. 14.

According to Twin Spires, horse racing, and the horse industry in general, is one of the biggest entertainment and sporting industries in the United States. The horse industry overall — which includes sectors other than horse racing — is estimated to contribute $122 billion annually to the United States economy. Horse racing itself is a big part of this. The show/competitions and recreation sectors account for the majority of horses in Louisiana. Approximately 30 percent of horses in the state are show horses while the remaining 60 percent of horses are used primarily for recreational purposes.

Horses raced for purses of more than $1.3 billion in the United States in 2023, with average purses per day about $337,000. More than $11.6 billion was bet on races in the same year. The overall impact of horse racing and breeding has been estimated at in excess of $30 million, with hundreds of thousands of people employed.

Quarter-horse racing, where horses compete at high speeds over short distances, is well-represented at the Fair Grounds Racetrack. This style of racing originated with early settlers in Virginia shortly after the establishment of Jamestown in 1607, and initially featured races on courses measuring a quarter-mile (400 meters), which were often improvised paths through forests or streets in settlements.

Organized Quarter Horse racing began gaining structure in the 1940s and quickly spread across approximately 100 tracks in the United States, predominantly in the western regions. At the Fair Grounds Racetrack, races typically cover distances ranging from 220 to 870 yards (201 to 796 meters), with races of 550 yards or less run on straight tracks and longer races incorporating one or more turns.

The rules and procedures for Quarter Horse racing at Fair Grounds are similar to those for Thoroughbred races, with the primary distinction being the precise timing to the nearest 1/100th of a second from a standing start. While the Fair Grounds Racetrack does not host the Triple Crown events specific to quarter horse racing—namely the Kansas Futurity, Rainbow Futurity, and All-American Futurity held at Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico—it remains a key venue for showcasing the speed and agility of these remarkable horses.

Quarter Horses are known for their exceptional speed and agility over short distances. Originating in the United States, the breed was developed in the 17th century by crossing English horses with native American horses. Named for their ability to outrun other horses in a quarter-mile race, the Quarter Horse is renowned for its performance in sprint races and working cattle.

Quarter Horses are characterized by their compact, muscular build, which contributes to their explosive speed. They have a broad chest, strong legs, and a short, well-defined back. The breed is highly versatile, excelling in various equestrian disciplines such as rodeo events, cutting, reining, and barrel racing, as well as in pleasure and trail riding. Overall, the Quarter Horse is celebrated for its quick acceleration and endurance over short distances, making it a popular choice for competitive racing and ranch work.

Quarter Horse racing is held Thursdays through Saturdays now through Sept. 14 at Fair Grounds Race Course. Admission is free. For more information, visit fairgroundsracecourse.com.