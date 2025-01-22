QDOBA Expands Presence in New Orleans with Five New Restaurants in 2025

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS — QDOBA Mexican Eats, America’s #2 brand in the fast-casual Mexican restaurant category, has announced significant expansion plans for 2025, including a new franchise agreement to bring five restaurants to New Orleans. This move highlights QDOBA’s strategy to strengthen its footprint in Louisiana and cater to the growing demand for fresh, customizable, and flavorful dining options.

The agreement for New Orleans was signed by Jay and Ahmad Jabbar, entrepreneurial franchise operators with extensive experience in multi-unit franchising. Their investment underscores the confidence in QDOBA’s scalability and appeal in the competitive restaurant market. The addition of these locations marks a key milestone for QDOBA as it continues its rapid growth across the U.S.

This expansion comes on the heels of a successful year for QDOBA, which ended 2024 with 16 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth and 22 new franchise agreements signed nationwide. As of early 2025, QDOBA has over 450 franchise commitments in its pipeline, setting the stage for a dynamic year of growth.

With its commitment to fresh ingredients and customizable menu options, QDOBA aims to meet the tastes of New Orleans residents and visitors alike. Guests can expect signature dishes such as burritos, tacos, and bowls, topped with premium offerings like three-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

The five additional New Orleans locations will build on QDOBA's presence in Louisiana and are part of the company’s broader initiative to expand in key markets, including the Southeastern United States. Recent franchise agreements include:

Kansas City, Missouri: Spork Restaurant Holdings will open 12 new locations in Kansas City and surrounding counties.

Chicago, Illinois: Holy Moley Guacamole, LLC will build 15 restaurants across Lake and DuPage counties.

Savannah, Georgia: Boost Enterprises plans to open eight new locations in the area.

QDOBA is also exploring opportunities in non-traditional venues such as airports, universities, and military bases, with ELPX Restaurant Group planning to expand the brand globally through U.S. military installations starting in 2025.

QDOBA’s robust franchise model and support network have been pivotal to its growth. Franchise owners benefit from strategic incentives and a proven operational framework, enabling them to deliver a high-quality dining experience in diverse markets.

Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA, stated, “Strong sales, strategic incentives, and experienced operators reflect the strength of our brand. We’re proud to partner with franchisees who share our vision for delivering bold flavors and quality dining experiences to communities nationwide.”

The New Orleans expansion aligns with QDOBA’s broader goal of prioritizing growth in states like Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. The company’s focus on fostering strong relationships with franchisees and delivering exceptional dining experiences ensures long-term success in the region.

Founded over 25 years ago, QDOBA operates approximately 800 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Known for its bold flavors and commitment to fresh ingredients, QDOBA has consistently been recognized as a leader in the fast-casual dining space, including earning the title of "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for six consecutive years.