Qarlbo, Woodland Biofuels Supply Biomass from Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Qarlbo Biodiversity has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Woodland Biofuels to supply up to 500,000 tons of sustainably harvested pine forest thinnings from properties it manages using its Nature+® Forest Management Strategy.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in implementing the Nature+® Strategy, an innovative approach to ecological stewardship that goes beyond traditional forestry methods. Designed for biomass-intensive industries, the strategy ensures a sustainable supply of biomass by combining biodiversity conservation, native species restoration, and responsible forestry production. This integrated approach helps sequester carbon, generate biodiversity credits, and promote resilient, high-performing forest ecosystems.

The pine forest thinnings supplied under the MOU will come from Qarlbo Biodiversity’s expanded properties in the U.S., including a 10,580-acre forest site in southern Louisiana that already exemplifies the Nature+® strategy in action. That site serves as a model for how biodiversity conservation and sustainable forestry can coexist.

In addition to providing certified wood biomass for clean energy production, the Louisiana property contributes to carbon sequestration, ecosystem restoration, and regional job creation—key goals of the broader initiative. The company’s activities across the Southeastern United States are intended to support long-term economic development while protecting natural habitats.

“This partnership with Woodland Biofuels exemplifies how sustainable forestry can serve both economic and ecological goals,” said Qarlbo Biodiversity CEO Aleksandra Holmlund. “The pine forest thinnings that are going to be produced for Woodland Biofuels will come from forests that support local ecosystems and the broader environment.”

“Our collaboration with Qarlbo Biodiversity aligns with our commitment to sourcing renewable feedstocks responsibly,” said Greg Nuttall, CEO of Woodland Biofuels. “By using pine forest thinnings harvested in a sustainable way, we are advancing our mission to produce clean energy while supporting biodiversity and ecosystem health.”

Qarlbo Biodiversity is committed to implementing its nature-positive, biodiversity-focused land management practices that deliver both high-quality biomass and minimal environmental impact. This restorative approach to forest management not only safeguards ecosystems but also helps build resilient, future-proof forestry operations—paving the way for long-term job creation and sustainable economic development across the Southeastern United States.

About Qarlbo Biodiversity

Qarlbo Biodiversity is a global leader in nature-positive forestry investments. By applying Qarlbo Nature+® Forest Management Strategy, the company invests in and actively manages regeneration of biodiversity in forest landscapes.

The company's goal is to strengthen our planet’s lifeline for current and future generations. As a co-founder of the UN-affiliated Biodiversity Credit Alliance (BCA) and the Swedish Biocredit Alliance, Qarlbo Biodiversity is at the forefront of catalyzing credible, transparent markets for forest conservation and biodiversity regeneration.

The company is responsible for enabling the first-ever commercial sale of biodiversity credits in Sweden, which was made possible using Qarlbo Biodiversity’s pioneering methodology. By integrating monitoring- and reporting- technology with the latest science, Qarlbo Biodiversity is future-proofing forestry to simultaneously ensure conservation and financial viability. For more information, visit https://www.qarlbobiodiversity.com.

About Woodland Biofuels

Through its proprietary biomass waste-to-fuel technology platform, Woodland Biofuels is transforming biomass into ultra-clean, carbon-negative fuels that support both climate and energy security goals. The company’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors by producing renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and low-carbon fuels from forest and agricultural residues.

As a pioneer in advanced gasification and catalytic fuel synthesis, Woodland Biofuels is leading the development of scalable solutions for a circular, fossil-free economy. In 2024, the company announced a landmark $1.35 billion investment to build the world’s largest carbon-negative renewable natural gas facility in the Port of South Louisiana, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and economic development.

By integrating proven science with cutting-edge process engineering, Woodland Biofuels is redefining what’s possible in clean energy. For more information, visit https://www.woodlandbiofuels.com.