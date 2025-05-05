“Pulse of New Orleans” – Celebrate Canal! Announces Events

NEW ORLEANS – Sandra Thompson Herman serves as the Founder, President, and CEO of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition, a citizen-led initiative focused on revitalizing Canal Street in New Orleans. She established the coalition in 2024 to address key issues such as transportation, public safety, retail development, and placemaking along the historic corridor.

The Celebrate Canal! Coalition held its Quarterly Meeting on April 30 in the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel with over 80 people attending. The gathering provided an opportunity for New Orleans to come together to celebrate the many achievements the Celebrate Canal! Coalition has made and to hear plans for future projects and events.

Attendees included Michael Hecht, CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., Councilwoman Lesli Harris of District B, Lona Hankins, Executive Director of the Regional Transit Authority, and District Attorney Jason Williams alongside his Strategic Initiatives Director, Daniel Shanks.

- Sponsors -

RTA Update

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) presented updates on its operations and long-term vision for public transportation across the region. Serving approximately 39,000 riders each day across Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes, RTA’s system includes 28 bus routes, five streetcar lines, two ferry terminals, and paratransit services.

Among the highlights was a renewed emphasis on Canal Street, home to the world’s oldest continuously operating streetcar line. RTA’s leadership described Canal Street as the “pulse of New Orleans,” citing its importance as a connector of neighborhoods, commerce, and culture. Executive Director Lona Hankins outlined plans for “Reclaiming the Ride,” an initiative focused on reducing private vehicle dependence through capital investments and system-wide improvements.

New Downtown Transit Center : A centerpiece of the City’s strategy to enhance the use, convenience, and safety of New Orleans public transport is the RTA’s proposed Downtown Transit Center, designed to streamline connectivity in the city’s core.

: A centerpiece of the City’s strategy to enhance the use, convenience, and safety of New Orleans public transport is the RTA’s proposed Downtown Transit Center, designed to streamline connectivity in the city’s core. Art in Transit: RTA is also advancing its Art in Transit program, integrating public art into transit spaces to enhance the rider experience and support local creativity.

District Attorney

Speakers at the meeting also included New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his Director of Strategic Initiatives, Daniel Shanks. Williams praised the Celebrate Canal! Coalition’s work in reshaping public spaces.

“”What you all are doing is expanding the unprecedented collaboration to change the spaces we live in,” said Williams. “We don’t give up our spaces. You all are on the front lines, engaging in robust crime prevention. When there are families engaging on Canal Street, toddlers looking at Scrim – all people react differently.”

- Sponsors -

Williams emphasized the importance of community prosecution, describing it as a data-informed strategy to identify crime trends and direct resources where they are most needed. He stressed the necessity of cross-agency and bipartisan collaboration in public service efforts to improve safety and quality of life.

“You all are staking a claim and saying this is our city. This is ours, and that’s transformational. That’s something the police and DA’s office can’t do. You are transforming our crown jewel.”

Windows on Canal Launches Soon

Windows on Canal, officially launches May 10 and runs through July 6, transforming storefronts and landmarks along the Canal Street corridor into a curated, outdoor art gallery.

Presented by Celebrate Canal! in partnership with the New Orleans-based arts organization Where y’Art Works, the project features larger-than-life, colorful installations at prominent businesses including Palace Café, Rubensteins, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, Canal Place, Ruby Slipper, and the Saenger Theater.

At the Quarterly Meeting, Herman and the entire Celebrate Canal! Coalition welcomed Cat Todd and Collin Ferguson, co-founders of Where y’Art Works recognizing their skills and vision. Todd and Ferguson presented an update on the incredible art installations already on display.

The Coalition also recognized the significant behind the scenes work of Downtown FabWorks, the local company working with artists and Where y’Art Works to fabricate and installing the exhibitions.

“This citywide public art experience has been months in the making, and we are so proud to partner with the talented teams at Where y’Art Works and Downtown FabWorks to make it happen,” said Herman.

The initiative integrates technology and storytelling, with each art installation featuring a QR code that leads to an interactive website launching May 5 so visitors can already explore the history of the buildings, learn about the featured artists, and follow a digital narrative guided by the voice of musician Ivan Neville, who narrates the journey of a character named Scrim.

Scavenger Hunt

To kick off the Windows on Canal exhibition, a Children’s Scavenger Hunt will be held May 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Families can check in at Canal Place (333 Canal St.) to receive free scavenger hunt materials. Participants will search for Scrim hidden in the window displays at local businesses and collect stickers along the way. Those who complete the activity can show their scavenger hunt card at the Canal Place concierge to access discounted parking.

In addition to the ongoing art displays, Celebrate Canal! has scheduled a series of companion events throughout the exhibition period.

Taste of Canal: A culinary showcase called Taste of Canal is planned for May 28 and is being organized by Celebrate Canal! Coalition co-chairs Karen Coaxum and Fammy Rodrigue.

Art & Architecture Tour: On June 4, Val Grubb will chair an Art & Architecture Tour spotlighting the historical and visual heritage of Canal Street.

Fashion on Canal: On June 19, Fashion on Canal will celebrate style and design, led by co-chairs Tamica Lee and Taryn Brown.

Additional details on each of these events will be announced in the coming weeks.

GiveNOLA Day

Celebrate Canal is seeking community support through its GiveNOLA Day campaign, with a goal of raising $15,000 by May 6 to fund projects including Windows on Canal and family-focused events such as the Children’s Scavenger Hunt. Contributions can be made here.