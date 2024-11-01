Publisher’s Note: Shop Small This Holiday Season

This year, Thanksgiving is the latest date possible, November 28, which means as a small business you only have 27 shopping days this holiday season to make your year. With the shortest span possible for end-of-year shopping, it is so important for consumers to think local and shop local.

Small business Saturday is officially November 30, but it should be all season and year long. One group that was formed around shopping local is the independent business alliance founded in 2001, ShopLocal. This nonprofit organization educates consumers on the benefits of keeping their dollars in the local economy. If your business wants to become a member, visit them at staylocal.org to join. You can also visit their website to discover a new local business and do some shopping.

We have so many unique businesses in New Orleans, and one great location I tell people (especially out of towners) to visit is the shop at the Historic New Orleans Collection. Here you can find unique, one-of-a-kind New Orleans items while supporting a local treasure. If you have not visited the collection in a while, it is time for a fresh visit. It will inspire you and remind you why you Love New Orleans.

This month, Andrea and I celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary — and what a special year it has been. In calendar year 2024, all three of our daughters have blessed us with a grandbaby, bringing so much joy to our lives. Hopefully we will find time to step away together and celebrate, but I know us — we will somehow figure out a way to celebrate all together as a family, the way we love it and the way it makes us thankful and happy.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing