Publisher’s Note: On A Mission

I love great quotes and inspirational messages so much that I keep a reading list in my notes app on my phone for daily reflections.

One quote that I really love is from Michael J. Fox, who, when asked what keeps him going as he fights ALS, said, “I find something to be grateful for, then find something to look forward to and carry on.”

Quotes like this remind me to be grateful for people in my life who help me to carry on. The things I look forward to these days are ever-increasing, especially this year.

Three years ago, we were blessed with our first grandchild (Penelope), and then the following year James arrived. This year, we hit the trifecta — all three of our daughters had a baby, bringing the grandchildren count to five. Emma, Paul and Annie all arrived in the last ten months, and our family is so blessed.

You may ask why Todd is talking about gratitude and carrying on. You see, from 2017 until 2022, I struggled with health issues and visited many doctors for testing, but no one could ever pinpoint a specific cause for my loss of balance, trouble walking and increased fatigue.

Then one day, at a visit to a physical therapist named Troy at Ochsner for an orthopedic therapy session, a light bulb went off. He said, “Sorry, I cannot help you. What you have is not muscular, it has to be nerve. Go back to your doctor and ask them to evaluate and test your nervous system.”

A few weeks later, after an extensive MRI and spinal tap, we finally had a cause. On a call one evening, the doctor said, “Come in tomorrow morning. We would like to review the test with you.” You know when you get a call in the evening and the doctor fits you into their schedule the next day you need to be ready for anything. For me, it was multiple sclerosis (MS).

I had no clue what MS was. I had no knowledge about the disease, but I did know if I developed a plan with Andrea and my supportive family and friends this would only represent a step back before I move two steps forward. Over the next couple of weeks, I visited over a half-dozen doctors and took a trip to Mayo Clinic to confirm everything and form my treatment plan with Ochsner. I began to feel comfortable that my plan of nutrition, exercise and mental health was exactly what I needed to execute.

So now, two years later and 50 pounds lighter, you may see me walking a little slower with a weird gate or reaching for the handrail and looking for the elevator, but it is just part of the plan — keep my balance and move on.

So back to looking forward! As the year ends, and we all prepare for a Super Bowl city celebration in 2025, I am over the moon ready to enjoy the blessings God has graced upon me. So, the next time I see you, no need to ask about MS and how I am doing, just ask how the grandchildren are. I love to talk about Penelope, James, Emma, Paul and Annie. They are why I carry on.

Live your mission statement. Mine is “Faith, Family, Fun.”

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing