Publisher’s Note: A Busy Month

This month, as we wind down summer and students head back to school, Renaissance Publishing has a few more great events and magazines to publish before Labor Day.

August 8 is our big Bride New Orleans bridal show. This year, the summer event is being hosted at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel. If you or someone you know would like to attend, more information can be found at BrideNewOrleans.com.

In August we will also produce the first of this season’s Saints GameDay magazines. We have published this one-of-a-kind New Orleans Saints collective season program for more than 30 years, and I can share that our publishing team really enjoys all the behind-the-scenes content and collaboration with the Saints organization to produce this excellent publication. With New Orleans hosting the Super Bowl and a remodeled Caesars Superdome we are especially excited to continue this relationship. For more details, including how you can buy a copy of each game program, visit MyNewOrleans.com/shop.

- Sponsors -

Later this month, on August 24, our editorial talents will be on display at the 66th annual Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism awards banquet. This year, we are among the finalists for numerous categories, and we look forward to celebrating our victories with other fellow media companies in the region.

Personally, our family awaits the arrival of Penelope’s little brother and the fourth grandbaby for Andrea and me. By the end of this year, our family will blossom yet again, bringing the total to five.

We are so blessed and thankful.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing