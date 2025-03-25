Login
Business Events

Public Invited to Bourbon Street Security Town Hall

March 25, 2025
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In light of heightened security concerns following the Jan. 1st terrorist attack, city officials, law enforcement, and community partners are hosting a public Town Hall to discuss the future of safety measures in the French Quarter.

The Bourbon Street Security Town Hall will be held on March 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel at 621 St. Louis Street.

Hosted by the NOPD 8th District, the Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents and Associates (VCPORA), and the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, this important meeting will focus on proposed changes to the Bourbon Street entertainment corridor, with potential impacts throughout the French Quarter.

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation has engaged the global consulting firm Teneo to advise on public safety strategies in downtown entertainment districts. At the Town Hall, Teneo will present their initial recommendations.

This meeting is open to the public, and all residents, workers, and business owners are strongly encouraged to attend.

The discussion will include proposals for permanent and partial street closures on Bourbon and its cross streets, with time allotted for public questions and feedback.

Key topics include:

  • Accessibility for emergency services
  • Special event and day-to-day traffic analysis and plan
  • Delivery access for businesses within and surrounding the entertainment zone
  • A proposed extension, via street closure, of the Bourbon Street Entertainment District
  • Impacts on residents, workers, and the broader French Quarter community

“This is a pivotal moment for the future of Bourbon Street and the French Quarter as a neighborhood,” said Erin Holmes, executive director of VCPORA. “We want to make sure all French Quarter stakeholders have the opportunity to join the conversation.”

