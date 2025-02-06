Public Input Sought for Florida Company’s Natural Gas Project

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. (press release) – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is inviting public comments on the South Central Louisiana Project, which involves construction and operation of natural gas facilities by Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC in St. Landry Parish.

The initiative aims to enhance natural gas transportation capacity to support Tampa Electric Company, involving upgrades and new construction at existing compressor stations in St. Landry and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Key components include upgrading an existing compressor unit in St. Landry Parish and installing a new 15,900-horsepower natural gas-fired compressor unit at Compressor Station 8 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The project is designed to increase firm transportation capacity by up to 75,000 million BTU (British Thermal Units) per day. All construction activities are planned within existing station boundaries, minimizing environmental disruption.

FERC is conducting a scoping process to gather input from the public and agencies regarding potential environmental impacts, focusing on areas such as air quality, noise, and land use.

Residents and stakeholders in St. Landry and East Baton Rouge Parishes are encouraged to submit their comments by March 1 to ensure their concerns are considered in the environmental review process. While landowners may be approached for easement agreements, they are not obligated to consent. However, if the project is approved and agreements are not reached, eminent domain could be invoked.

The South Central Louisiana Project’s impact extends beyond these parishes, aiming to benefit Tampa Electric Company and other downstream customers, indicating a broader regional significance.

This project is part of a broader trend of natural gas infrastructure developments in the Gulf South region, reflecting ongoing efforts to meet energy demands while balancing environmental considerations.

To view the original document on the Federal Register, click here.