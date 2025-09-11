Public Health Institute is 1 of 10 Gulf Futures Challenge Finalists

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sept. 9, The Gulf Research Program and Lever for Change announced the Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) as one of ten finalists for the $50 million Gulf Futures Challenge. These finalist projects are a collection of bold ideas that apply, translate, and communicate science, engineering, and medical knowledge to address critical challenges in the Gulf Coast region.

Representing all five Gulf states, these ten projects present creative visions for tackling the urgent challenges of energy security, environmental change, and community well-being, each through a distinct, locally grounded approach. The projects are united by a common goal of creating safer and more resilient communities where people in the Gulf can live, work, and thrive. From addressing flooding to repurposing decommissioned wind turbines, together, they are demonstrating how science can drive practical, people-centered solutions to today’s most pressing challenges.

LPHI’s project is the creation of a Gulf Resilience and Excellence Hub (Gulf Hub) which will transform Community Health Centers into Resilience Hubs, supporting 400,000+ people in LA, MS, AL, and FL throughout the impact of disasters and disruptions, while building research capacity to understand community and healthcare resilience.

“The Gulf Futures Challenge finalists exemplify the bold thinking and community-rooted innovation needed to navigate the complex transitions facing our environment, economy, and public health,” said Lauren Alexander Augustine, Ph.D., executive director of the Gulf Research Program. “We are proud to support their efforts and see them continue to build their ideas into action.”

The Gulf Futures Challenge received 164 applications from organizations based in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Each entry was subject to participatory reviews and multiple rigorous evaluations by experts from science, engineering, and medicine. The finalists collectively represent all five states along the Gulf Coast and were selected based on four key criteria: whether they were impactful, bridging knowledge to action, innovative, and inclusive in their proposed approaches.

Each of the ten finalist teams will receive an initial project development grant of $300,000 and technical assistance to strengthen their proposals. After submitting revised applications, two finalists will be awarded $20 million each to implement their solutions. The remaining eight will be eligible for up to $875,000 in additional project development support.

The Gulf Hub project is led by LPHI, with partnership support provided from 504Healthnet, Alabama Primary Health Care Association, Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, CrescentCare, Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Louisiana Primary Care Association, Louisiana State University, School of Public Health, Mississippi Public Health Institute, Southern University, School of Social Work, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.

Louisiana Public Health Institute

The Louisiana Public Health Institute is a statewide nonprofit organization that has proudly served the residents of Louisiana since 1997. Guided by its mission to lead and partner with communities to ensure everyone has fair and just opportunities to be healthy and well, LPHI works to address both immediate public health needs and to create environments for long-term public health improvements. To learn more, visit lphi.org

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine & The Gulf Research Program (GRP)

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, engineering, and medicine. The National Academies operate under a 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln. For more information, visit //nationalacademies.org/about.

The National Academies’ Gulf Research Program (GRP) is an independent, science-based program founded in 2013 as part of legal settlements with the companies involved in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. The GRP’s mission is to develop, translate, and apply science to enhance the safety of offshore energy, the environment, and the well-being of the people of the Gulf region for generations to come. It supports innovative science, guides data design and monitoring, and builds and sustains networks to generate long-term benefits for the Gulf region and the nation. Visit //nationalacademies.org/gulf/gulf-research-program to learn more.

Lever for Change

Lever for Change is a nonprofit affiliate of the MacArthur Foundation that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.5 billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.org.