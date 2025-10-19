PRSA New Orleans to Host Hispanic Media Panel

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) New Orleans Chapter has announced the event “Beyond the Pitch: Building Authentic Connections with New Orleans’ Hispanic Media,” a professional development event designed to equip local communications professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to effectively engage the region’s rapidly growing Hispanic community.

As New Orleans’ Hispanic population continues to grow and shape the cultural and economic landscape of the city, understanding how to communicate authentically with this audience is no longer optional—it is a business imperative. This panel will move beyond surface-level outreach to provide attendees with a nuanced view of the local Hispanic media ecosystem.

Event Details

This critical conversation will take place Thursday, Oct. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ralph’s on the Park.

- Sponsors -

Speakers

Attendees will gain direct insights from a powerful panel of local media leaders, including:

Juan Francisco García, Multimedia Journalist at Telemundo New Orleans and host of Un Café con Juan.

AnaMaria Bech, Founder and Publisher of VIVIA NOLA Magazine & Owner of VIVA Media.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Andrés Fuentes, Multimedia Journalist at FOX 8.

Nicole Caridad Ralston, Ph.D, Content Creator, Creator of @eatenpathnola

PRSA Event Topics

The panelists will share their perspectives on:

- Sponsors -

Crafting Culturally Resonant Stories: Learning what narratives, from local events to business trends, truly resonate with the New Orleans Hispanic community.

Learning what narratives, from local events to business trends, truly resonate with the New Orleans Hispanic community. Best Practices for Media Engagement: Getting an insider look at how journalists prefer to be pitched and the importance of bilingual communications.

Getting an insider look at how journalists prefer to be pitched and the importance of bilingual communications. What’s New and What’s Next: Exploring the rise of digital outlets and strategies for effectively reaching bilingual and bicultural audiences.

This event is essential for communication professionals, marketers, nonprofit leaders and business owners looking to build deeper, more impactful relationships in the New Orleans market. Spaces are limited and tickets can be purchased at prsanola.org/events.

About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico.

Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards, and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit www.prsa.org.