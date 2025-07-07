PRSA Announces SEO Workshop for Business

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is hosting a summer workshop for local business owners on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The PRSA SEO workshop will cut through the jargon and explain the vital role of SEO to businesses of all sizes.

The workshop will be held July 16 at Ralph’s on the Park and led by Bailey Waltzer from Search Influence, an award-winning local digital marketing agency.

According to the PRSA, a strong online presence is non-negotiable. Most online experiences, about 68 percent, begin with a search engine, according to BrightEdge in 2024. This means that if a business doesn’t appear in search results, it risks missing out on a vast number of potential customers.

The PRSA event will reveal why SEO is no longer just a marketing concern, but a critical component that directly impacts communications strategies. Attendees will learn:

Why SEO is crucial for PR and communications efforts: Understand the direct link between search visibility and effective public messaging.

Practical strategies for integrating SEO: Discover how to weave SEO best practices into daily responsibilities.

Actionable tips for website optimization: Gain insights to enhance your company’s online presence, reach a broader audience, and improve your digital footprint.

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for business owners and communication professionals to deepen their understanding of SEO’s impact on their overall communications strategy,” says Chelsea Porche Creel, PRSA New Orleans President. “Bailey Waltzer’s expertise will provide tangible takeaways that can immediately benefit any organization looking to strengthen its digital presence.”

A New Orleans native, Waltzer specializes in client relationship management, strategic planning, paid digital advertising and SEO.

Organic Search – SEO

Organic search, or the results that appear on search engines like Google when someone types in a question or keyword, drives website traffic, accounting for at least 53 percent of all visits. This often results in traffic to the website which surpasses the traffic generated by paid ads, social media, or email marketing.

People also tend to trust organic search results more than advertisements, with around 70 percent of users preferring to click on unpaid listings, as noted by Sistrix in 2023.

In addition, SEO has the potential to deliver long-term returns. Effective SEO can continue driving traffic for years because search engines display web pages they judge to be the most relevant and useful for specific searches. When a business’s website is well-optimized—meaning it has quality content, fast load times, and is structured for easy indexing—it’s more likely to appear high in unpaid, or organic, search results.

This is a “must-attend” event for any business owner, according to PRSA. This is because, for local businesses, SEO is especially critical. Google has determined that 78 percent of local mobile searches lead to offline purchases.

With over 70 percent of businesses investing in SEO in recent years, as reported by HubSpot in 2024, businesses that ignore SEO risk falling behind competitors who are actively working to rank higher. In addition, SEO is cost-effective compared to many other marketing methods.

This event is for any business looking to enhance their professional toolkit and ensure their organization stands out in the digital world.

To register for the Mastering SEO Workshop, click here. Tickets are $70 per person and include a three-course lunch. Discounted tickets are available for PRSA and Public Relations Student Society of America members. Seats are limited and the workshop is expected to sell out.

Previous PRSA networking lunches have included the Mastering Crisis Communications workshop, a forward-thinking, high-impact workshop designed to equip businesses with the strategic tools and confidence needed to navigate any crisis, and an interactive panel discussion featuring prominent New Orleans media professionals.

About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards, and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit www.prsa.org.