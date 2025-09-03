Providing the Goods

It’s easy to walk into a grocery store, grab food for the week, and head home without thinking about where the products came from. It seems simple, but the truth is the process of getting goods on shelves is far more complex than it looks. J.W. Allen & Company has been a critical link in that process since 1932.

As a freight forwarding and customs brokerage company, they serve as a vital nexus for cargo movement.

Kristi App, Chief Operations Officer at J.W. Allen & Company, describes their role in the maritime and trade industry simply as “a travel agent for cargo moving in and out of the country.”

J.W. Allen is part of the brokerage community that handles about 97% of imports entering the United States. They help importers and exporters navigate international trade regulations and manage the duties, taxes, and tariffs required on imports. On the logistics side, they coordinate freight movement internationally, using strategic planning to determine the most efficient routes for their customers’ cargo overseas.

They’re also responsible for ensuring that goods moving to and from the country comply with U.S. trade regulations. Internally, this means adhering to guidelines from the Federal Maritime Commission and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Knowing the laws and regulations is crucial for properly advising customers.

Their work keeps communities, especially in Louisiana, stocked with the products people want and need. From food in grocery stores to dresses in local boutiques made from imported fabric, it all happens behind the scenes thanks to their efforts.

“Goods wouldn’t be on your shelves without freight forwarders and customs brokers,” App said. “It’s that simple.”

This applies not just to products arriving in the U.S., but also to those leaving the country.

“Especially here in Louisiana,” App said. “We feed fuel and power to the world with our products, so making sure those goods leave the U.S. and reach foreign markets is just as important.”

Success in freight forwarding means moving goods safely, efficiently, and effectively. With a well-maintained system, J.W. Allen & Company excels at this.

“I think success means being effective not only in my actions but also in the results of those actions,” App said.

Their efforts include advancing projects and supporting local trade associations. App emphasizes the importance of lobbying state and federal partners on legislation that affects freight forwarding. J.W. Allen has a long-standing, customer-first approach and is deeply involved in its community.

“Since our founding in 1932, Mr. Allen was committed to trade associations,” App said. “We remain very active in associations and civic engagement.”

The company is involved with the International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans, the World Trade Center of New Orleans, GNO, Inc., and national associations in Washington, D.C. This involvement keeps them informed of industry developments.

“As a company, we take industry involvement very seriously,” App said. “That engagement helps us be a better resource for our customers.”

App’s dedication has earned her a distinguished reputation in Louisiana’s port community. Much of her guidance came from her father, William S. App, Jr., the 2009 recipient of the Bertel Award—an annual honor established in 1967 by the World Trade Center of New Orleans to recognize significant contributions to the Louisiana port industry.

“My dad always said, ‘In this business, you have your word and your reputation,’” App recalled. “I never put either at risk. That nugget of wisdom has guided my career.”

In 2024, App herself received the prestigious C. Alvin Bertel Award. Though she is rarely at a loss for words, she admits this recognition was a special exception.

“I don’t lead with expectations of rewards,” she said. “I’m passionate about this industry. I love it. I love Louisiana, especially its maritime community. I don’t do it for accolades, but receiving this award was truly astounding.”

The Bertel Award represents more than an achievement—it connects her journey to the legacy of her father and past recipients, whose dedication and mentorship shaped her path.

App’s title barely scratches the surface of who she is. She’s not only COO of J.W. Allen & Company but also a third-generation freight forwarder and customs broker, a woman, a mother, and a mentor. Her role is woven from many threads.

“I have a long career ahead and look forward to building on my work, hoping to make proud those who nominated me and honored me with this award,” she said.

As the industry continues to evolve, J.W. Allen plans to grow alongside it, always keeping its customer-first mission at the core.

“Our employees are our most important asset,” App said. “I’d put them up against anyone’s.”

Running a complex business requires a capable team united toward the same goal. That team, she says, is the spirit of J.W. Allen.

“They really are the heart and soul of this company.”