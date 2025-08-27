Providence Announces Faubourg Lafitte Milestones

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Providence Community Housing, VPG Holdings, and the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) have announced the rehabilitation of the last historic Lafitte building, a structure located on the site of the former Lafitte public housing development (now Faubourg Lafitte). Additionally, plans were revealed for the construction of 45 new affordable rental units on the adjacent block. The announcement marks a major milestone in the continued revitalization of the Faubourg Lafitte neighborhood.

“When Providence Community Housing and Enterprise Community Partners began the redevelopment of the Faubourg Lafitte Community in 2008, we promised to rebuild this vibrant community so Lafitte residents could return home to their neighborhood,” said Terri North, CEO of Providence Community Housing. “We are proud to launch another new chapter for Faubourg Lafitte and its residents and honor the legacy of one of New Orleans’ most storied communities,” North added.

The preservation of the last remaining building from the original public housing site and the construction of new, high-quality affordable housing will provide 51 total affordable rental units for low- to moderate-income families.

“VPG is honored to be a Joint Venture partner on the Lafitte Phase VII project, contributing to the continued revitalization of the Lafitte Treme neighborhood. This milestone represents not only the completion of a transformative vision for this historic community but also the culmination of years of dedication and collaboration,” said Michael Merideth, Chief Executive Officer of VPG Enterprise. “Working alongside Providence has been an absolute pleasure, and we could not make this happen without our wonderful partners at HANO and Enterprise. We are proud to help bring more high-quality, affordable housing to the families of New Orleans.”

The redevelopment of the original Lafitte building will include six one-bedroom units on the upper floors. The ground level will house the property management office for the entire Faubourg Lafitte development.

The new construction will take place on the city block bounded by Orleans Avenue, North Prieur Street, Lafitte Avenue, and North Roman Street, creating 45 affordable rental units, including a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom units geared towards families. The architectural style and aesthetic will reflect the Faubourg Lafitte neighborhood, and construction is estimated to take 13 months.

“HANO is proud to partner with Providence Community Housing on the Lafitte Phase VII development,” said HANO Executive Director Marjorianna Willman. “Nearly 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, our commitment remains clear and unwavering: to provide safe, quality homes that help build stronger, healthier communities. With 51 new homes coming to Faubourg Lafitte, we are making important strides toward a brighter future for the families who call this neighborhood home.”

Groundbreaking for Providence Community Housing and VPG Holdings who have partnered to bring 51 units to the Faubourg Lafitte neighborhood as Lafitte Phase VII.

“Enterprise is honored to have partnered in Faubourg Lafitte’s development and operations for nearly two decades alongside our incredible partners and funders,” said Shaun Donovan, CEO of Enterprise Community Partners. “We also thank the residents of Lafitte — pre- and post-Katrina — and other neighborhood stakeholders for helping shape a redevelopment rooted in Treme’s storied history and culture. While the journey after Katrina was often challenging, we are proud to have worked together toward a truly resident-centered neighborhood.”

All 51 housing units in the project will serve families at or below 50% Area Median Income. The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) will provide Project-Based Section 8 vouchers through the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative program for all eligible units. The project will utilize both Federal and State Historic Tax Credits and has secured a 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation from the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Enterprise Community Investments will syndicate the tax credits.

“Building strong communities is Providence’s mission,” added North. “Our city and region continue to face an extraordinary need for quality affordable housing to enhance the quality of life for families. The 51 additional homes in Faubourg Lafitte will make a meaningful difference to the community and for the families who will find a new place to call home in this thriving neighborhood.”

To learn more about the full scope of the Lafitte project, visit www.providencecommunityhousing.org.