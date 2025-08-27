As one of the most critical public utilities in the city, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has made great strides in recent years to modernize its operations, boost efficiency, and strengthen community relations. As a member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, SWBNO is deeply integrated into the commercial fabric of the city, leveraging key infrastructural advancements to benefit both residents and businesses.

Expanding the decades-long efforts to bring New Orleans’ sewage and water systems into the future, SWBNO is proud to welcome Randy Hayman as its new executive director. Selected from a national search by the utility’s Board of Directors, Hayman has worked to launch major projects to reduce pollution and install smart meters in his previous position as commissioner and CEO of the Philadelphia Water Department. He has also served as general counsel for DC Water and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. Eager for the challenge of tackling one of the most unique water utility in the country, Hayman is ready to meet the city’s needs head-on through close collaboration and dogged commitment to the well-being of the people of New Orleans.

“This is a city with deep history and strong spirit,” Hayman said, “I look forward to listening, learning, and working together to build a utility that is reliable, transparent, and prepared for the future.”

A centerpiece of SWBNO’s modernization efforts is its Smart Metering Program, which is transforming how the utility – and now customers – are monitoring water usage in real time. To date, over 126,576 meters have been installed, covering over 88% of the population. The online customer portal, a centralized aspect of SWBNO’s city-wide rollout, has already received 82,876 registrations, and with the utilization of Continuous Use Notifications, 81% of customers have been able to make note of and repair leaks in record time.

In August 2025, SWBNO will bring on the first of three static frequency changers (SFCs) for use with the new dedicated substation, built by Entergy, and the Power Complex, a key factor in providing more reliable power to their essential 25-Hz drainage pumps. The SWBNO Power Complex is a collection of equipment that powers the city’s drainage pumps, a massive undertaking that will change the way they operate, and with the additional support funding, will provide power for the movement of clean drinking water to customers across the city. Later this Fall, plans are in place for all three SFCs to be online, thereby consolidating numerous power sources into one cohesive and efficient system.

In this, the twentieth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, SWBNO has been working tirelessly to update and clear the city’s minor drainage system, which includes catch basins and smaller drain lines. The work on this system, vital for the continued safety of one of America’s rainiest cities, has already yielded exceptional results. Since January 2025, SWBNO has cleaned over 173,452 linear feet of drain lines and over 4,497 drain structures, removing over 2,932,000 lbs of debris. As with the Smart Metering system, the expedient sharing of information with the public is paramount to our collective safety, and SWBNO has launched a groundbreaking software partnership with ISeeChange, an AI-powered reporting tool that uses real-time data to help manage stormwater infrastructure priorities and mitigate localized flooding. This system allows the utility to further centralize information regarding the city’s sewage system, streamlining communication and ensuring their ability to come other the aid of residents in the most effective manner possible.

At the core of it all, SWBNO’s relationship with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce stands paramount as a key link to the city’s lifeblood and to the people who power it. As a new era dawns, with new leadership ready to continue powering the critical utility, this partnership is primed to continue serving the people of New Orleans, rain or shine.

