Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (Louisiana Blue) has been committed to improving the health and lives of Louisianians for more than 90 years. Founded in New Orleans in 1934, Louisiana Blue has offices in every major region of the state, including two locations in the New Orleans area, to serve customers where they live, work, and do business. Louisiana Blue offers a variety of health plans statewide to meet the needs of employer groups, HealthCare.gov, or individual customers, and Medicare beneficiaries.

Louisiana Blue puts our home state first and delivers a unique, local experience that makes it easier to do business with us. J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Satisfaction Study ranked Louisiana Blue #1 in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the East South Central Region. Louisiana Blue was also nationally recognized for exceptional customer service by USA Today’s America’s Best Customer Service 2025.

For the past seven years, Points of Light has named Louisiana Blue among The Civic 50, a list of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. In 2024 and 2025, the company received special recognition as top in the nation for volunteer service. The insurer, Louisiana Blue Foundation, and employees donate millions of dollars and serve thousands of volunteer hours annually with hundreds of nonprofit and community groups statewide.

“Louisiana Blue is committed to more than just doing business here — we want to make the place we call home better and healthier,” said Rod Teamer, Louisiana Blue director, Connections, Belonging & Strategic Partnerships. “As a local company, we know our success is deeply connected to our partnership and collaboration with the Louisiana chambers of commerce, businesses, and healthcare organizations. Working together, we can ensure a brighter future for all Louisianians.”

All Louisianians are invited to visit Louisiana Blue’s website, lablue.com, talk to us on social media @MyLouisianaBlue, or call us toll-free at 1-800-495-2583.