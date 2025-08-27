Propeller Joins Give 8/28 to Support Black Entrepreneurs

NEW ORLEANS – Propeller is participating in the eighth annual Give 8/28, a national day of giving dedicated to uplifting and supporting Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits. The campaign falls on August 28, a date that marks several milestones in Black history, including the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Barack Obama’s presidential nomination acceptance, and the landfall of Hurricane Katrina.

Organizers said the day is both about remembrance and action. “As we remember how the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina turned into a disaster when the levees failed, we remain unshakably determined to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that serves everyone in our community,” Propeller leaders said in announcing their participation.

Founded in 2009, Propeller is a New Orleans nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs tackling local and regional challenges. Its programs include the Impact Accelerator, a four-month initiative that provides mentorship, technical assistance, and access to networks for early-stage businesses and nonprofits. Since its founding, Propeller has supported more than 300 ventures, which together have created hundreds of jobs and generated millions in revenue and investment. The organization focuses particularly on areas such as health, education, food systems, and water—sectors that shape quality of life in Southeast Louisiana.

For Propeller, Give 8/28 highlights the need to continue building the capacity of Black-led nonprofits and small businesses. The organization’s campaign outlines the tangible impact of donations: $28 funds a 30-minute strategy session, $82 covers an hour of technical assistance with an expert, $282 provides a one-month coworking scholarship, and $828 supports a workshop for up to 20 participants.

The effort also reflects the personal experiences of local entrepreneurs. “I’m a young, Black entrepreneur from the city of New Orleans. One of the biggest hurdles is it’s hard to be seen,” said Tajma Johnson, a 2024 Impact Accelerator alumnus. “Through the program, I have been able to meet with organizations and/or persons whom I had been attempting to meet with long before the Accelerator. Erik and my lead mentor have taken me to heights that are immeasurable.”

Supporters can participate by giving early, donating on August 28, or sharing the campaign to broaden its reach. Propeller leaders emphasized that whether the gift is $28 or $82, every contribution fuels mentorship, training, and opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to succeed.

“Let’s make today a day of action, remembrance, and generosity,” the campaign states.

Located on Broad Street in New Orleans, Propeller’s campus also serves as a hub for collaboration, coworking, and community events. The space brings together entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and neighborhood residents, reinforcing the organization’s mission to build a more equitable and resilient local economy.