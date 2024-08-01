Propeller Announces the 2024 Impact Accelerator Cohort

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Propeller, a nonprofit organization that helps entrepreneurs grow their nonprofits and small businesses to tackle social and environmental disparities in New Orleans, has announced the 18 ventures selected for its nationally recognized Impact Accelerator. This program aims to catalyze transformative social impact by supporting startup and growth entrepreneurs working towards community-oriented solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges in community economic development, education, food, health, and water.

As New Orleans continues to position itself as host to crowd-drawing, large-scale events such as the 2025 Super Bowl, which is projected to have a $500MM impact and bring at least 125,000 visitors to the city, its small business community is primed for economic opportunity. The Impact Accelerator prepares businesses not just for large events, but for taking advantage of opportunities in key sectors like climate resiliency and education. According to LendingTree and the SBA, 37.9 percent of new American businesses fail within three years of opening. The Small Business Administration (SBA) also reports that 80 percent of businesses survive their first year, 70 percent survive their second year, and 50 percent survive their fifth year. Alternatively, Propeller’s last three cohorts from 2019-2022 have a combined 91 percent survival rate.

“For too long, New Orleans and its entrepreneurs have been called upon to only serve tourists hoping to get a taste of our unique culture. New Orleans is much more than that,” says Erik Paskewich, Propeller director of entrepreneurship, in a press release. “We have the opportunity to nurture growing industries and enterprises started by New Orleanians specifically to serve New Orleanians.”

Propeller espouses that a community-oriented, collaborative approach to economic development is crucial to not only positioning entrepreneurs to tackle the most pressing challenges of our city and region but also to build strength in the face of future threats. Propeller’s community economic development work centers entrepreneurs operating brick-and-mortars and those working to improve the operating environment for BIPOC entrepreneurs:

Headliners NOLA Salon, Anisa Parks

The Cosmetology Institute, Lauren Lewis

Within education, ventures are working to expand the number of high quality early childhood education seats, a critical need for the city and region. This year’s cohort includes:

Wilson Academy Childcare Center, Monique Wilson

Believe Everyone Lifelong Learners (BELL Education Programs), Mulkina Coates

Fun While Learning Childcare, Miracle Fulton

Aspiring Leaders Academy, Roneeka Bass

Early Stem Learning Academy, Dana Payton

In the food sector, entrepreneurs with consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands are emphasizing sustainable, healthy, affordable, and locally-sourced products that elevate the culture of New Orleans. Members of this cohort are:

Papa Ted’s, Dawn Richard

The Batterina, JoAnna Dorsey

Bellegarde Bakery, Thomas Reese Lemoine, Freddy Newberry

Health entrepreneurs are providing direct health and wellness services that address the social and physical determinants of health. The health consort includes:

Raising Consciousness Consulting, Oriel Romano Celestin, Semonné Pierre, Danielle McAllister

Brighter Days, Yanada G. Essex

Know Dat Grow Dat/Genesis Farmers Market, Michael Beauchamp

Water ventures are addressing urban flooding issues through green infrastructure and urban stormwater management solutions. They are:

Xavior Estates, Tajma Johnson

Mendez Landscaping Development, Edgar Mendez

Small and Mighty Land Cooperative, Jordan Mychal Hawbaker, Jeanne Jackson, Rahsaana Ison, Brenda Nwoye

Murier Ecosystem Services, Mason Page

Since 2011, Propeller has accelerated over 300 ventures that have generated over $290 million in revenue and external financing, created over 485 new jobs, and transformed thousands of lives in New Orleans and beyond.

The 2024 Impact Accelerator is supported by Adams & Reese LLP, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Baptist Community Ministries, Capital One Bank, Clif Family Foundation, Delta Regional Authority, Ella West Freeman Foundation, Jones Walker LLP, Nasdaq Foundation, Target, Weishaupt Family Foundation, and W.K. Kellogg Foundation.