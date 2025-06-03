Login
Propeller Announces 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track Cohort

June 3, 2025   |By
Propeller Announces the 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track Cohort
Propeller Announces the 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track Cohort. Photo provided by Propeller.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Propeller is proud to announce the 15 ventures selected for its nationally recognized 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track. This 5-month program equips mission-driven entrepreneurs with coaching, community-building, tailored curriculum, and technical assistance designed to grow businesses grounded in financial viability, equity, and social impact.

This year’s Growth Track welcomes a dynamic cohort of local entrepreneurs committed to the prosperity of our city and region. Participants include a range of businesses from the legendary culinary institution Dooky Chase Restaurant to innovative consumer packaged goods (CPG) startups like Dreamland Koffucha, reflecting both legacy and innovation in New Orleans’ vibrant business community.

“This is an incredible group of entrepreneurs who are driven to solve problems and serve New Orleanians. We believe this group, in concert with our 300+ alumni, can build an economy here in New Orleans that is truly responsive to and informed by our community’s needs,” says Erik Paskewich, Director of Entrepreneurship at Propeller.

Propeller works across the focus areas of Community Economic Development (CED), Education, Food, Health, and Water. Our community economic development work emphasizes support for brick-and-mortar enterprises and BIPOC-owned professional service firms. This year’s CED ventures include:

In education, these ventures are addressing the critical need for high-quality early childhood education seats across the region:

Within the food sector, businesses are advancing sustainable, healthy, and culturally rooted products:

Health and wellness ventures are addressing both social and physical determinants of health to increase the healthfulness of local residents:

In the water sector, companies are innovating around urban stormwater management and green infrastructure:

Since 2011, Propeller has served 390 of entrepreneurs through our cornerstone Impact Accelerator program and over 1000 entrepreneurs in total across our programming. Propeller participants have reported generating $350MM+ in revenue, $129.5MM+ in financing, and over 4,500 jobs, making a measurable social impact in New Orleans and beyond. 

The 2025 Impact Accelerator is made possible through generous support from the Baptist Community Ministries, Capital One, Clif Family Foundation, U.S. Economic Development Administration, Entergy, Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, United Way of Southeast Louisiana Women United, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Ricchiuti Family Fund, and the Weishaupt Family Foundation.

For more information on the 2025 Impact Accelerator and Propeller’s ongoing initiatives, visit gopropeller.org.

