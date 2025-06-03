Propeller Announces 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track Cohort

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Propeller is proud to announce the 15 ventures selected for its nationally recognized 2025 Impact Accelerator: Growth Track. This 5-month program equips mission-driven entrepreneurs with coaching, community-building, tailored curriculum, and technical assistance designed to grow businesses grounded in financial viability, equity, and social impact.

This year’s Growth Track welcomes a dynamic cohort of local entrepreneurs committed to the prosperity of our city and region. Participants include a range of businesses from the legendary culinary institution Dooky Chase Restaurant to innovative consumer packaged goods (CPG) startups like Dreamland Koffucha, reflecting both legacy and innovation in New Orleans’ vibrant business community.

“This is an incredible group of entrepreneurs who are driven to solve problems and serve New Orleanians. We believe this group, in concert with our 300+ alumni, can build an economy here in New Orleans that is truly responsive to and informed by our community’s needs,” says Erik Paskewich, Director of Entrepreneurship at Propeller.

Propeller works across the focus areas of Community Economic Development (CED), Education, Food, Health, and Water. Our community economic development work emphasizes support for brick-and-mortar enterprises and BIPOC-owned professional service firms. This year’s CED ventures include:

Allstar Animal Clinic (Instagram: @allstarvet)

(Instagram: @allstarvet) Harlin Miller Studio (Instagram: @harlinmillerjr)

(Instagram: @harlinmillerjr) The Black Studio (Instagram: @blackschoolstudio)

In education, these ventures are addressing the critical need for high-quality early childhood education seats across the region:

Giggles Child Development Center (https://gigglescdc.org)

(https://gigglescdc.org) Holy Anointed House of Prayer (Instagram: @holyanointedhouseofprayer)

(Instagram: @holyanointedhouseofprayer) Tracy’s Tiny Treasures (https://www.daycare.com/profile/louisiana/new-orleans/tracy-s-tiny-treasures)

Within the food sector, businesses are advancing sustainable, healthy, and culturally rooted products:

Buttery Spell (Instagram: @buttery_spell)

(Instagram: @buttery_spell) Dreamland Koffucha (Instagram: @dreamlandkoffucha)

(Instagram: @dreamlandkoffucha) Dooky Chase (Instagram: @dookychaserestaurant)

Health and wellness ventures are addressing both social and physical determinants of health to increase the healthfulness of local residents:

Cultivating Youth (Instagram:@cultivatingnola)

(Instagram:@cultivatingnola) NOLA Spine Care (Instagram: @nolaspinecare)

(Instagram: @nolaspinecare) Vivify (Instagram: @vivifytraining_nola)

(Instagram: @vivifytraining_nola) The Wellness Collective powered by Ballerinas of the Bayou (Instagram: @thewellnesscollectiveatjfdu)

In the water sector, companies are innovating around urban stormwater management and green infrastructure:

Delta Discovery Tours (Instagram: @delta_discovery_tours)

(Instagram: @delta_discovery_tours) Mastodonte (Instagram: @mastodonte_la)

Since 2011, Propeller has served 390 of entrepreneurs through our cornerstone Impact Accelerator program and over 1000 entrepreneurs in total across our programming. Propeller participants have reported generating $350MM+ in revenue, $129.5MM+ in financing, and over 4,500 jobs, making a measurable social impact in New Orleans and beyond.

The 2025 Impact Accelerator is made possible through generous support from the Baptist Community Ministries, Capital One, Clif Family Foundation, U.S. Economic Development Administration, Entergy, Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, United Way of Southeast Louisiana Women United, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Ricchiuti Family Fund, and the Weishaupt Family Foundation.

For more information on the 2025 Impact Accelerator and Propeller’s ongoing initiatives, visit gopropeller.org.