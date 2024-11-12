Prokeep Secures $25M to Fuel Growth and Strengthen Louisiana’s Tech Ecosystem

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Prokeep, a leading customer communication platform designed for distributors, has secured $25 million in Series A funding to accelerate its growth and enhance its demand-generation capabilities. The funding round was led by Dahlia Equity Partners, with continued support from existing investors Ironspring Ventures, S3 Ventures, and Benson Capital Partners. This investment marks a major milestone for the company, underscoring its potential to strengthen Louisiana’s burgeoning tech sector.

Founded in New Orleans in 2016, Prokeep has quickly become a vital player in the distribution technology space, centralizing communications between distributors and their customers. The platform helps distributors streamline workflows, increase efficiency, and drive sales, now supporting over 8,500 locations and processing more than $11 billion in orders across North America. Prokeep’s success is a testament to Louisiana’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation, with the company’s headquarters in New Orleans contributing to the region’s expanding tech ecosystem.

This new funding will enable Prokeep to enhance its data-driven sales and marketing tools, which leverage insights from more than 60 million messages sent through its platform to help distributors boost customer engagement and sales, with some reporting sales increases of up to 300%. The company is also integrating AI to analyze customer conversations, helping distributors refine their sales strategies with deeper insights into customer preferences, intent, and sentiment.

- Sponsors -

“Our Series A funding marks a significant milestone for Prokeep,” said Jack Carrere, CEO and Co-Founder of Prokeep. “We are grateful for the confidence our customers and investors have shown in our vision. We’ve heard loud and clear from our customers that driving demand in a way that builds upon the generational relationships they’ve already built is vital to their future. With this new capital, we’re energized to use it to accelerate this reality for them. Our mission is to empower proactive communication that builds stronger relationships and drives sales. With the support of Dahlia Equity Partners and our existing investors, we are ready to continue delivering the innovation that unlocks more wins for distributors.”

The Series A funding also highlights the growing role of Louisiana’s tech companies in the national and global economy. New Orleans, long known for its rich cultural heritage and tourism industry, is increasingly seen as an emerging tech hub, attracting startups, investors, and talent. Prokeep’s success is a clear example of how Louisiana is diversifying its economy and fostering the growth of technology-driven businesses that contribute to both local job creation and global industry innovation.

“We are excited to lead Prokeep’s Series A funding round,” said John Giannuzzi, Managing Partner at Dahlia Equity Partners. “Prokeep has proven itself as a crucial player in the distributor communication space, with a strong track record of delivering value to its customers. Prokeep’s success is a reflection of the growing strength of Louisiana’s tech ecosystem, and we’re excited about the opportunity to help distributors drive proactive demand, unlock new sales opportunities, and further enhance customer engagement.”

Prokeep’s success has already drawn the attention of major industry players, including ABC Supply, WinSupply, Johnstone Supply, NAPA, and Ferguson. These partnerships reflect the company’s role as a key partner in helping distributors modernize their operations while maintaining the personal relationships that form the backbone of their business.

The company’s growth also aligns with Louisiana’s focus on expanding its technology and innovation sectors. The new funding will not only enhance Prokeep’s platform but also contribute to the state’s job market, as the company continues to hire talent in areas such as AI development, data analytics, and customer success. Prokeep is committed to continuing to build its presence in Louisiana, offering high-quality tech jobs and contributing to the local economy.

With the new investment, Prokeep aims to further expand its platform’s capabilities and continue serving the needs of distributors while reinforcing Louisiana’s growing position as a key player in the tech world.