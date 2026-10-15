Prokeep Launches AI Agents for Distributors

NEW ORLEANS – Prokeep, a New Orleans-based software company serving wholesale distributors, launched Order Pro, a new family of AI agents designed to assist distributor counter teams, on Oct. 14. The initial agents use customer conversations and order histories already stored in Prokeep to draft replies, match products to customer requests and summarize lengthy message threads, allowing representatives to work more quickly without giving up control of customer interactions.

The launch comes as wholesale distributors face growing pressure to respond quickly to customer requests. According to Prokeep, 86% of customers are likely to leave a supplier for one offering a faster ordering experience, while distributors that provide fast, accurate quotes are 35% to 50% more likely to win orders. Counter representatives, however, often spend significant time reviewing message threads, searching order histories and manually entering information already stored in their systems.

Order Pro targets that gap with three agents, each handling a specific part of the order workflow:

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Respond Agent drafts reply suggestions to customer messages using the context already in the conversation thread.

Match Agent matches products to customer requests using the context of the entire order, rather than evaluating line items one at a time.

Summary Agent turns a long customer conversation into a short, scannable summary in seconds.

The agents generate suggestions, but employees retain responsibility for reviewing, editing and approving responses before they are sent to customers.

“Speed to serve is what wins the counter,” said Jack Carrere, CEO and co-founder of Prokeep. “Customers don’t care how many steps sit between their request and an answer; they care how fast they get it. There’s a world where software handles the mundane work end to end and surfaces the exceptions for a rep to review: a jobsite detail, a substitution the customer will accept, an account that is about to churn. We built Order Pro to get every request moving the moment it arrives and put the right things in front of the rep, so their time goes where the relationship is.”

Expanding AI-Powered Order Automation

Order Pro arrives alongside additions to Prokeep’s Order Automation product, which turns any customer request, including photos and handwritten lists, into an ERP-ready quote that can be processed through a distributor’s existing business management system. The new Quote Follow-Up feature identifies pending quotes that need attention before they go stale, closing a gap where distributors commonly lose orders they already bid.

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Prokeep integrates with distributors’ existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, which manage operations such as inventory, purchasing and accounting. It also connects with field service management systems, which coordinate work performed outside the office. These connections allow customer requests, inventory information and order histories to be managed through a centralized platform.

Beyond processing incoming orders, Prokeep’s Growth Hub enables distributors to identify inactive customer accounts and conduct targeted outreach campaigns through text messaging, including promotions and reminders intended to encourage repeat purchases. The platform also helps sales teams follow up with customers who have not responded to previous communications.

Prokeep customers using its automation and outreach products report up to twice the order capacity and 30% more orders from active and inactive customers.

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Prokeep at a Glance

Founded in New Orleans in 2016, Prokeep serves more than 1,700 wholesale distributors across more than 8,600 locations. The company secured $25 million in Series A funding in November 2024, led by Dahlia Equity Partners, to support its growth and expand its data-driven sales and AI capabilities.

At the time, Prokeep outlined plans to use AI to analyze customer conversations and identify customer preferences, intent and sentiment. Since its founding, Prokeep says its platform has supported more than 20 million customer conversations and over $30 billion in distributor revenue.