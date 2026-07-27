Project Lazarus, NOCHI Partner for Bon Appétit Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS – Project Lazarus and the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) will partner to present the 20th annual Bon Appétit fundraiser on Sept. 12, with proceeds supporting Project Lazarus’ housing and support services for people living with HIV and other vulnerable populations.

The annual dessert and champagne afterparty will take place from 9:00 p.m. to midnight at NOCHI, 725 Howard Ave. Guests will have access to the Grand Hall and the RNDC Beverage Lab, with Latin-inspired music, live entertainment and a silent auction.

Participating dessert vendors include NOCHI, Boucherie and Herbsaint, which received a Michelin Recommendation in the 2025 Michelin Guide. Desserts will include churros, matcha beignets and brown butter banana tarts. Wine, liquor and nonalcoholic beverages will also be served, with all food and drinks included in the ticket price.

- Sponsors -

The 2026 event, chaired by Tony Leggio and organized by the Project Lazarus Development Committee, is sponsored by Aetna, Avita Pharmacy, NOLAC, Stonewall Sports and Vincent Saia.

“Our mission at NOCHI is to use the power of food and hospitality to bring people together, and that’s exactly what this event with Project Lazarus represents,” said Gerald Duhon, president and CEO of NOCHI. “Project Lazarus has spent decades caring for our community with compassion and dignity, and we’re honored to help create an unforgettable evening that celebrates the generosity and community spirit that defines New Orleans. We look forward to welcoming guests to our campus in support of a cause that makes a lasting difference in so many lives.”

Progressive Dinners Drive Bon Appétit Fundraiser

The afterparty will be preceded by the organization’s annual “progressive dinner season,” during which supporters host private fundraising dinners from August through September to benefit Project Lazarus. Hosts determine the date, menu, décor and size of their events. Dinner guests are encouraged to donate $50 to their host, which includes admission to the afterparty.

Project Lazarus is continuing to seek dinner hosts, auction items and dessert sponsors. Ian Bicko, executive director of Project Lazarus, said the organization hopes to engage at least 25 dinner hosts this year.

“Bon Appetit harnesses the deeply ingrained hosting culture of New Orleans and the power of numbers. Each dinner host multiplies their financial contribution to the Project Lazarus mission and doubles the good times for their dinner guests. Engaged community is the only solution to ensuring our mission continues to maintain our high standard of care,” Bicko said.

Founded during the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Project Lazarus originally provided hospice and caregiving services to individuals and families affected by the virus. Today, the nonprofit provides housing and support services for people experiencing housing and food insecurity, substance use, mental health conditions and other challenges. According to the organization, it serves more than 70 people annually, including Black and Hispanic/Latino communities disproportionately affected by new HIV diagnoses in the Greater New Orleans region.