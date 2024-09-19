Procter & Gamble Announce $96.7M Investment in Louisiana Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Procter & Gamble (P&G), the American multinational consumer goods corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, is investing $96.7 million to enhance production capabilities at its facility in Rapides Parish. The investment will fund the installation of production lines that are aimed at increasing overall capacity.

The expansion is expected to create 15 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $70,000, while also retaining 572 existing positions. Additionally, Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will generate approximately 35 indirect jobs, bringing the total potential job creation in the Central Region to 50.

“This investment underscores the strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing infrastructure and workforce,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, in a press release. “P&G’s commitment to our community over the past 55 years highlights their vital role in our economy.”

Since opening in 1969, the Alexandria facility has been a significant producer of P&G’s fabric care products, including the popular Tide brand, and was one of the first sites to manufacture Tide Pods in 2012.

Tarek Habib, the Alexandria plant manager, expressed pride in the company’s ongoing investment in the community. “This expansion allows us to better serve our consumers with market-leading products made right here in Louisiana,” he stated.

Construction on the new project is slated to begin within the next two years. Joe Bishop, President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, noted the importance of P&G’s continued growth in the area, acknowledging their contributions to local nonprofits and community initiatives.

To facilitate this expansion, LED provided P&G with a competitive incentive package, including a $1 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements and equipment. The company will also benefit from Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

Jim Clinton, President of Louisiana Central, emphasized P&G’s innovative spirit and its importance to the local manufacturing landscape. “Their ongoing commitment to our region is a testament to their role as a corporate citizen,” he said.