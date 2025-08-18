Prince Hall Shriners Bring 6,000 Visitors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic Prince Hall Shriners 132nd Imperial Council Session and 114th Imperial Court Session, set for Aug. 15–22 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, is expected to draw more than 6,000 members and guests from over 250 temples worldwide. The weeklong gathering will feature meetings, fellowship, and community programs, while also bringing a significant economic boost to local hotels, restaurants, shops, and event venues.

Known for its charitable work and vibrant traditions, the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of North and South America and Its Jurisdictions, Inc. (AEAONMS) embraces the core principles of the Masonic Order while expanding its reach through high-profile service initiatives.

Among this year’s highlights, the Prince Hall Shriners’ National Community Health Initiative will again host the Oliver and Martha Washington Memorial Community Health Walk. Proceeds from the event will benefit organizations including the American Diabetes Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over the years, such efforts have enabled the Prince Hall Shriners to donate more than $1 million to diabetes education and research in underserved communities.

Along with meetings, workshops, fashion shows, informational sessions, and luncheons that fill the agenda, attendees will participate in a series of community-focused programs:

mentoring, mental health and veteran workshops;

the renowned Imperial Clown and Bicycle units will visit local healthcare facilities; and

the Project C.A.R.E. (Charity Always Reaches Everyone) community outreach initiative will again be providing relief and assistance to the homeless population in the downtown New Orleans area.

CPR/AED trainings and certification sessions;

a member blood drive;

a voter registration drive on Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart locations on Tchoupitoulas Street and Veterans Boulevard;

Project C.A.R.E. (Charity Always Reaches Everyone) will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Aug 16 at the New Orleans Mission, offering support and resources to those in need.

On Aug. 19, the Imperial Clown and Bicycle units will visit the Prince Hall Masonic Temple at 9 a.m. and the Ronald McDonald House at 11 a.m.

The Book Bag Program will follow on Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Phyllis Wheatley Community School, providing supplies to local students. That evening, the Annual Imperial Street Parade will step off at 6 p.m. from Basin Street and Canal Street, concluding at Canal and Tchoupitoulas streets.

The Imperial Council Session blends ceremonial traditions with a commitment to service, reinforcing the Order’s mission to uplift communities while fostering fraternity among members.

Follow the Prince Hall Shriners online at AEAONMS.org, on Facebook, on X (@phshriners), and on Instagram.