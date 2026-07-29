Business

Prime Meets Demand for Fractional Executive Services

July 29, 2026   |By

Natalie Barranco – Prime Meets Demand for Fractional Executive Services. Photo provided by Prime Business Advisory Solutions. NEW ORLEANS – Metairie-based Prime Business Advisory Solutions is seeing growing demand from businesses seeking experienced financial and operational leadership without adding full-time executives to the payroll. Natalie Barranco, CEO of Prime Business Advisory Solutions, said companies are

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