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Natalie Barranco – Prime Meets Demand for Fractional Executive Services. Photo provided by Prime Business Advisory Solutions. NEW ORLEANS – Metairie-based Prime Business Advisory Solutions is seeing growing demand from businesses seeking experienced financial and operational leadership without adding full-time executives to the payroll. Natalie Barranco, CEO of Prime Business Advisory Solutions, said companies are

Natalie Barranco - Prime Meets Demand for Fractional Executive Services. Photo provided by Prime Business Advisory Solutions.

NEW ORLEANS – Metairie-based Prime Business Advisory Solutions is seeing growing demand from businesses seeking experienced financial and operational leadership without adding full-time executives to the payroll.

Natalie Barranco, CEO of Prime Business Advisory Solutions, said companies are increasingly turning to fractional chief financial officers and chief operating officers to guide growth, acquisitions, technology implementations and other major business transitions until they're ready to build a full-time executive team.

"Business owners are navigating more complex challenges at an accelerated pace while trying to grow and scale. They need a strategic thought partner, and without a CFO or COO there is no one in their organization to fill this role," said Barranco. "However, their need is not for forty hours per week. It used to be that you waited until you could afford the salary. Now there's a middle option, and a lot of companies are taking it."

Barranco said Prime works with businesses ranging from about $1 million to $500 million in annual revenue, many of which reach a point where growth begins to outpace the capacity of their existing leadership team.

"Most of our clients are past the startup stage and doing well enough that the owner is stretched thin. They've outgrown the accounting help they have, but they're not ready for a full-time CFO. Usually something specific brings them in — cash flow constraints, financing, an acquisition, a software conversion — and they realize they don't have the bandwidth internally to handle it on top of everything else," said Barranco.

Once engaged, Prime's consultants work alongside existing management teams, providing strategic guidance while helping internal staff build the systems and processes needed to support continued growth.

"Most business owners' challenges involve financial strategy — whether that is related to process improvements, cash flow constraints, the ability to receive timely and accurate financial information, understanding their financial information, systemizing their processes to scale to multiple locations or working with banking and lending institutions on a financing request," said Barranco. "We take this stress off of their shoulders and help to work with their team to solve the issue."

Natalie Barranco with PRIME Consulting Manager, Kristi Bulliard.

Prime also works with private equity firms and their portfolio companies during acquisitions and other transition periods.

"Typically, private equity firms are looking for quicker month close deadlines and more data analysis than the acquired company's staff can handle during the initial transition," said Barranco. "They bring us in to get reporting and integration stable, assist the existing staff to set them up to be successful going forward, and determine how the team needs to grow long-term."

Prime's Growth Reflects a Changing Market

Founded in 2016, Prime Business Advisory Solutions was created to help businesses bridge the gap between growing operational needs and hiring full-time executive leadership. Barranco said the company's own growth has mirrored increasing demand for part-time executive leadership.

"We founded PRIME with four partners, and in the early days I was carrying most of the client work myself. That's typical for a company at that stage — you take what comes in and you find a way to deliver it," said Barranco.

L-R: PRIME Co-Founders John Barranco, Vice President of Business Development; Natalie Barranco, Chief Executive Officer; Karen Litolff, Vice President of Marketing; Ralph A. Litolff, Vice President of Strategy.

"What's changed is that we built a team to carry it instead. We have consulting managers running engagements now, a director of operations handling the internal side, and I moved into the CEO role while my partner took on strategy. We went from one person doing most of the delivery to a company of more than 25 consultants with an actual structure behind it."

Barranco said the company's expansion was driven by client demand rather than a deliberate effort to broaden its service offerings.

"What that says about demand is straightforward. We didn't grow by adding services or chasing a market. Clients kept arriving with the same challenge — they needed executive-level judgment and couldn't justify an executive salary — and we kept building to meet it. The demand was already there."