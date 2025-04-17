Login
Local Businesses

PRIME Business Advisory Solutions Names New CEO

April 17, 2025

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — PRIME Business Advisory Solutions, a leading business consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses achieve growth and operational excellence, is proud to announce the promotion of co-founder Natalie Barranco to Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, the company recently welcomed Regina Griffin Graff as its new Director of Operations, further strengthening its executive team.

“Natalie’s vision and leadership have been foundational to PRIME Business Advisory Solution’s success, and we are thrilled to see her step into the role of CEO,” said Ralph Litolff, Jr., vice president of strategy at PRIME Business Advisory Solutions. “Additionally, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Regina to our team. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale and provide the highest level of service for our clients.”

Natalie, who co-founded PRIME Business Advisory Solutions, has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s strategic direction and client success initiatives. As CEO, she will continue driving the company’s mission forward by fostering innovation, expanding service offerings and enhancing client partnerships.

Graff joins PRIME Business Advisory Solutions with extensive experience in operations management and organizational leadership. Her expertise in streamlining processes and optimizing efficiency will play a crucial role in the company’s continued growth and success.

These leadership updates mark an exciting new chapter for PRIME Business Advisory Solutions, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategies.

About PRIME Business Advisory Solutions

PRIME Business Advisory Solutions was founded to provide quality business consulting services in the areas of finance, accounting, risk management, internal control processes, marketing and operations. PRIME provides outsourced accounting, operational and strategic business planning services without the overhead of C-level executives on permanent payroll.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

