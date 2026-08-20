Prestigious Journal Public Culture Moves to Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Public Culture, an award-winning international academic journal focused on culture, politics and globalization, has moved its institutional and editorial home from New York University to Tulane University, where it will be housed in the university’s Global Humanities Center.

The move took effect July 1, with Tulane School of Liberal Arts Dean Brian T. Edwards, who led the creation of the Global Humanities Center, joining urban anthropologist Vyjayanthi Rao as co-editor. Duke University Press will continue to publish the journal, which releases three issues annually.

Brian T. Edwards, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts, Tulane University.

Edwards said Tulane and New Orleans are a natural fit for Public Culture because the journal’s longstanding interest in the movement of people, commerce and ideas across borders intersects with issues playing out in New Orleans and other Gulf Coast communities.

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“The journal’s leadership found the dynamic conversations happening at Tulane along with the unique way in which New Orleans and the Gulf South are connected to many of the challenges and possibilities of other coastal communities and port cities to be well aligned with their decades long focus on transnational movement of culture, goods, people, ideas, and finance,” Edwards said.

Those connections can be seen in issues ranging from port activity and industrial development to environmental change, coastal resilience and the ways global trade and migration shape communities.

“New Orleans is a place that is both exceptionally rich in history and culture while also at the forefront of some of the most challenging problems of our time. What better place to explore how environment, culture, and urbanism intersect than in New Orleans and the Gulf South,” Edwards said.

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Public Culture – Decades of Global Scholarship

Founded in 1988 by anthropologists Arjun Appadurai and Carol Breckenridge, Public Culture is a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary journal that examines the cultural and political dimensions of globalization. Its work spans subjects including cities and urban life, media, migration and social movements.

The journal was founded at the University of Pennsylvania and later was based at the University of Chicago and New York University. Published by Duke University Press, Public Culture is a four-time honoree of the Council of Editors of Learned Journals, with recognition including awards for Best New Journal and Best Special Issue.

The journal’s move aligns with work already underway at the Global Humanities Center, which examines global trade, infrastructure and cultural exchange through the humanities. Launched earlier this year, the center uses New Orleans and its history as a port city as a starting point for comparisons with port cities around the world. Its inaugural biennial theme, “Global Port Cities,” explores ports as centers of economic activity and places where infrastructure, culture and environmental risk intersect.

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“Having a highly prestigious, internationally acclaimed journal move to Tulane demonstrates Tulane’s growing role in shaping conversations in the humanities and social sciences while drawing on the distinctive intellectual and cultural landscape of New Orleans and the Gulf South region,” Edwards said.

Opportunities at Tulane

Tulane faculty will make up half of Public Culture’s Senior Editorial Board, giving the university a direct role in shaping the journal’s content and direction, while additional faculty from the social sciences and humanities are expected to join a broader editorial committee.

The university is also hiring a full-time managing editor and an Editorial Humanities Postdoctoral Fellow to support the journal and connect its work with programming at the Global Humanities Center.

“Tulane’s hosting of the journal will put our scholars and students in conversation with prominent scholars featured in the journal, many of who will come to campus. Tulane will become an even more prestigious location for the presentation of new ideas and scholarship, as many presentations at Tulane will make their way into the journal for international circulation,” Edwards said.

A New Orleans and Gulf South Focus

Edwards expects the move to make New Orleans, Louisiana and the Gulf South more prominent subjects of research in Public Culture while connecting the region with cities facing similar economic, environmental and cultural questions.

“Having Public Culture based at Tulane will inevitably bring more research about New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Gulf South into the journal, as well as put New Orleans and the region in conversation with cities and environments that we don’t usually associate with, including other port cities such as Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City or other global cultural capitals in Europe and Latin America,” Edwards said.

He said the journal’s expanded focus on the region could also extend beyond academia.

“I anticipate the publications to emerge during our hosting of the journal to touch on many aspects of the city and region, including the civic and business communities, our role as a port city, and the relationship between enterprise, culture, and society,” Edwards said.