Premium Parking President Wins National Tech Award

Ben Montgomery, Premium Parking. Photo provided by Premium Parking.

NEW ORLEANS — Ben Montgomery, president of New Orleans-based Premium Parking, has received the National Parking Association (NPA) 2026 Best in Tech Award as he begins a two-year term as chair of the association’s board of directors.

The recognition comes as Premium Parking, founded in New Orleans in 2005, has grown from a local parking operator into a national company combining parking management with its own technology platform. The company remains headquartered in New Orleans, where it employs approximately 120 people.

NPA presented Montgomery with its Best in Tech Award during its 2026 Convention & Expo in Las Vegas. The award recognizes leadership in advancing parking technology and developing new solutions for the industry.

- Sponsors -

Montgomery has helped lead Premium Parking’s shift toward free-flow, gateless parking and digital payment systems. The company’s proprietary GLIDEPARCS platform supports functions including digital payments, dynamic pricing and data-driven parking management.

Photo provided by Premium Parking.

“Technology is most valuable when people barely have to think about it,” Montgomery said in the award announcement. “For us, that means making parking easier for the parker while giving our partners smarter, more flexible ways to manage their assets. This recognition reflects the work of our entire team and the mindset we bring to continually rethinking what the parking experience can be.”

Premium traces its free-flow approach to an operation in the French Quarter, where the company removed gates rather than replace aging equipment. The company has said that decision became a blueprint for the parking model it later expanded nationally.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Premium Parking’s Corporate offices are in New Orleans, which results in the majority of our technology ideation, strategy, goals and pipeline sitting within New Orleans, with a handful of team members scattered throughout the USA and small team in India,” Montgomery said.

Photo provided by Premium Parking.

Premium Parking – From New Orleans to a National Footprint

Premium Parking was founded by Jim Huger in New Orleans in June 2005, shortly before Hurricane Katrina. Montgomery joined the company in 2008 as Premium began expanding beyond its early local operations.

As of Oct. 2, Premium operated 1,775 parking locations across the United States, all using its GLIDEPARCS technology, Montgomery confirmed. The company serves municipalities, health care systems, universities, hospitality venues, retail centers and mixed-use developments.

- Sponsors -

The National Parking Association has recognized Montgomery’s role in helping grow Premium from a local New Orleans parking operator into a national parking management and technology company.

Photo provided by Premium Parking.

Montgomery Takes National Leadership Role

The award coincides with Montgomery taking a larger role in the industry. NPA elected him chair of its board for a two-year term spanning 2026 through 2028. He previously served as chair-elect.

The Washington, D.C.-based association represents parking owners, executives and operators and provides industry research, education and professional certification. NPA is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2026.

Montgomery said his priorities as chair include preparing the parking industry for emerging technologies, addressing data privacy and expanding the association’s influence in discussions about how cities manage transportation infrastructure.

“NPA heads into its next 75 years on great financial footing, and Rob Zuritsky turned that strength into real services for our members. My priority is to build on that momentum,” Montgomery said. “That means putting our committees, research and National Policy Council to work so our industry is ready for superintelligence and helps lead it, including the hard questions about data privacy. Parking has always been where technology meets the real world. As cities adapt their curbs and parking assets to more urban delivery, autonomous fleets and autonomous personal vehicles, NPA should be part of that conversation, and our thought leadership should reach well beyond our own industry.”

Photo provided by Premium Parking.

Montgomery, who was born and raised in New Orleans, was previously named to NPA’s 40 Under 40 class in 2017.

Premium Parking also has a representative in the association’s 2026 40 Under 40 class. Diven Pernia, CPP, was selected for the recognition, which honors emerging professionals in the parking industry.