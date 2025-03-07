Premier Global Conference Focuses on Innovation, Technology, and Collaboration

NEW ORLEANS – The Higher Education User Group (HEUG) is set to host its 28th annual Alliance conference from March 9 to 12 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Recognized as a premier event for professionals in higher education, public sector, and healthcare, Alliance 2025 aims to foster knowledge sharing, collaboration, and inspiration across various platforms and products.

Collaboration and Innovation

Established in the late 1990s initially as the Higher Education Special Interest Group (HESIG), HEUG has evolved into a global nonprofit organization. It now represents over 900 campuses and more than 30,000 individuals across 37 countries on six continents, making it the largest independent user group in the world. The organization’s mission is to maximize the value derived from investments in people, business processes, and technologies within the higher education sector.

Alliance 2025 marks a significant milestone in HEUG’s ongoing efforts to promote collaboration and best practices. Over the years, the conference has become a cornerstone for professionals seeking to enhance institutional efficiency and success through technology-driven strategies.

Conference Highlights

This year’s conference is expected to draw over 2,000 attendees and exhibitors from across the United States and more than 20 countries worldwide. The agenda features a diverse array of topics that are driving national conversations, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation in education, sustainability, and equitable access to technology. These subjects are set to shape the future of enterprise technology and institutional operations.

A notable addition to Alliance 2025 is the introduction of two new main stage tracks focused on AI. Participants will have the opportunity to build their AI insights and earn digital certificates, which can be shared with peers and employers.

Engagement with the New Orleans Community

Demonstrating a strong commitment to local community engagement, HEUG has partnered with High Voltage, a Louisiana-based nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of both youth and senior citizens through dynamic intergenerational programs. High Voltage empowers young individuals to realize their potential while fostering character development and community engagement. Simultaneously, the organization provides meaningful health and wellness activities to keep seniors active, engaged, and continuously learning.

Additionally, Alliance 2025 will host a foster puppy adoption and donation drive by partnering with Rolling River Rescue, a foster-based animal rescue organization serving the Greater New Orleans area. During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the drive which supports the Rolling River Rescue’s mission to provide every animal with a second chance.

Showcasing New Orleans

Alliance 2025 aims to showcase New Orleans as a vibrant hub for education and innovation. The conference will incorporate the city’s unique culture into networking events and programming, offering attendees an immersive experience that blends professional development with the rich heritage of the locale.

The conference kicks off with a series of workshops designed to provide hands-on learning experiences covering a range of topics, allowing participants to tailor their educational journey to their specific interests and professional goals. Workshops are scheduled for the day before the main conference begins.

A highlight of Alliance 2025 is “The Big Easy Bash” hosted at Mardi Gras World. The event features a special performance by ARIÉE, a powerhouse artist. Guests will also enjoy classic New Orleans cocktails and cuisine, exclusive access to Mardi Gras World’s floats and exhibits.

Conference Schedule

The conference will begin March 9 with morning and afternoon workshops, followed by a welcome reception in the evening. Monday and Tuesday will feature keynote sessions, networking opportunities, and a variety of breakout sessions covering topics such as AI integration, digital transformation strategies, and sustainability initiatives. The event will conclude onMarch 12 with additional sessions and a closing ceremony.

Registration for Alliance 2025 is currently open here.

As HEUG President Joshua Vincent expressed, the success of these conferences is deeply rooted in the unwavering support and substantial contributions of the community. He said that such dedication is instrumental in creating exceptional events that foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation within the higher education community.