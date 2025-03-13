Premier Fundraising “Masked Ball” Announced Assisting HBCU Students

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced it will host its 12th annual UNCF New Orleans Mayor’s Masked Ball on March 22 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event supporting students across Louisiana.

“UNCF is changing the HBCU narrative across the nation by helping more students of color get to and through college with events like the 12th annual New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball,” the UNCF statement said.

This highly anticipated event commences with a VIP reception and concurrent general reception at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Dinner Program at 7:00 p.m. and Live Entertainment by En Vogue at 9:00 p.m. It is hosted by a diverse group of corporate partners, educators, celebrities, dignitaries, UNCF HBCU presidents, civic leaders, alumni and community influencers who support UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for everyone by getting students to and through college.

“Since we were founded in 1944, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “In New Orleans, we will acknowledge and celebrate our founders, donors and philanthropic partners over the last 12 years. And we will be encouraging and transforming the next generation through education to achieve greater success for our community and this nation. UNCF and HBCUs matter now more than ever as our students and institutions need ongoing support. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball help us do just that.”

The event is chaired by Scott Snipes, General Manager of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Sponsors include the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, Entergy, Ochsner Health, LA Health and many others.

“We celebrate the progress that is being made to uplift our historically black colleges and universities and the students they serve,” said Therese Badon, Senior Vice President of Development, UNCF Southern & Special Events Divisions. “And we express our sincere appreciation for all that our partners do to support UNCF and who believe deeply in our motto: ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste but a wonderful thing to invest in.’ With the help of the New Orleans community, $1.5 million was awarded last year in scholarships and programs for students and UNCF member HBCUs, Dillard University and Xavier University.”

The event’s Honoree is Dottie Belletto, founder, president and CEO of NOCCI (New Orleans Convention Company, Inc.), a leading Destination Management Company established in 1987. With over 37 years in the hospitality industry, Belletto has led NOCCI in organizing numerous high-profile events for U.S. Presidents, religious leaders, international royalty, and community members. Belletto actively mentors young women, volunteers in her community, and serves on boards related to workforce development and education.

“UNCF has been dedicated to creating opportunities for deserving students for 80 years,” the UNCF statement said.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Sponsor – $100,000

• Serve as presenting sponsor of the 2025 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

• Two-minute video presentation during event

• Deliver program welcome

• Brand recognition in select print and electronic media

• Logo on invitations and all event advertisements

• Prominent logo placement during event and on video scroll

• Corporate table signage

• 24 gala dinner and concert tickets

• 24 VIP UNCF Masked Award gathering tickets

• VIP premium seating at one King’s table and one VIP Mayor’s Royal Court table

• Premium location full-page color ad in program book

• Listing on signage and press release

• Acknowledgement at gala dinner

• White-glove table service

Marquis Sponsor – $50,000

• Serve as co-chair for the 2025 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

• 30-second sponsor video presentation during event

• Logo on invitations and all event advertisements

• Prominent logo placement during event and on video scroll

• Corporate table signage

• 10 gala dinner and concert tickets

• 10 VIP UNCF Masked Award gathering tickets

• VIP premium seating at Mayor’s Royal Court table

• Premium location full-page color ad in program book

• Listing on signage and press release

• Acknowledgement at gala dinner

• White-glove table service

Royal Court – $25,000

• Serve as co-chair for the 2025 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

• Name listed on invitation

• Corporate table signage

• 10 gala dinner and concert tickets

• Four VIP UNCF Masked Award gathering tickets

• VIP premium seating

• Half-page color ad in program book

• Acknowledgement at gala dinner

• White-glove table service

Masked Court – $10,000

• Corporate table signage

• 10 gala dinner and concert tickets

• Four VIP UNCF Masked Award gathering tickets

• Reserved table seating

• Quarter-page ad in program book

Honor Court – $6,000

• Corporate table signage

• 10 gala dinner and concert tickets

• Reserved table seating

• Corporate listing in program book

Scholar’s Ticket – $600

• One gala dinner and concert ticket

• One reserved seat

For more information, contact Bridget Fleury at 504-581-3794 or by email at bridget.fleury@uncf.org . Unable to attend, but want to make a difference in student’s life? Text UNCF33 to 41444.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education.

UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®