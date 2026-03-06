Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference Announces 2026 Program

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced the full schedule for the seventh annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference, including two keynote session and 16 breakout sessions. The conference will take place on Friday, March 13 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), each keynote and breakout session is specially curated for businesswomen and provide opportunities to accelerate their professional development. This year’s breakfast keynote will feature elevate four women leaders at different stages of the careers, from emerging leaders to seasoned executives. In Bridging the Power Gap: Women Leading Across Generations, panelists will unpack how leadership has evolved, what still works and what needs to change.

“This year, we aim to ignite conversations that focus on real experiences, hard-earned lessons and how women can lead more effectively in the workplace,” said New Orleans Chamber COO Ashley Hilsman. “This is a new era of growth in New Orleans. It’s time to put a magnifying glass up to leadership and decide what standards are timeless, what new techniques show promise and what outdated approaches no longer work.”

Power Up Keynote Speakers Announced

The Breakfast Keynote will feature:

Toya Barnes-Teamer, CEO, Teamer Strategy Group

Valerie M. Grubb, leadership keynote speaker and executive coach

Christa Cotton, owner, El Guapo Bitters

Angele McClain, chief of staff and special assistant to the CEO, STEM NOLA

The Lunch Keynote speaker will be Dr. Michelle K. Johnston, executive coach, business leader and podcast host will present “The Seismic Shift in You”, based on of her recently-released book with the same title.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Johnston as our keynote speaker for the 2026 Power Up Women’s Conference,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans – more – Chamber. “As a globally recognized leadership expert, Michelle embodies the spirit of Power Up. Her ability to bridge the gap between academic insight and real-world results will empower our members to build authentic, impactful teams and organizations. This momentum creates tangible impact in our city and community.”

Breakout Sessions Focus on Leadership, Career Growth

The conference’s program also offers a variety of breakout sessions, panels and roundtables on key issues impacting professional efficiency and growth for female professionals in New Orleans. Afternoon sessions topics include:

Beyond Networking: Turning Connection into the Mentorship Advantage

Superwoman Myth – Work/Life Balance for Every Age

Risk, Resilience, and Reform: Empowering Women Leaders

Women’s Health Forum: Healing Ourselves In The 21st Century – Uncovering the Myths

Powerful Women Raising Powerful Women

What You Wear is Speaking – Before You Do!

From Hustler to CEO: The Mindset Shift That Scales a Business (and a Life)

What Leadership Really Looks Like

Through the Fire: A Conversation on Change and Renewal

Assessing the Health of your Organization

The BBB: Burnout, Boundaries, & Balance

Breastfeeding Support in the Workplace: Understanding the PUMP Act

Ctrl + Block + Delete: Setting Healthy Boundaries

Goal Setting and Strategic Planning

The Art of Supportive Friendships

Unlocking the Power of AI for Business Owners

“We are proud to return as the primary sponsor of the Power Up conference, a flagship event that equips women with the connections, tools and confidence to fuel their strategic growth throughout the year,” said Tammy O’Shea, Fidelity Bank Chief Marketing Officer. “Power Up brings 600-plus professionals together each year, and the energy keeps building.”

A complete agenda, including the full list of breakout sessions, for the 2026 Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference is available on the Power Up app, downloadable in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. General admission tickets are $270. Ticket sales close Monday, March 9.