POWER UP: The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference Empowers Women Leaders to Network and Succeed

On June 6, 2024, the fifth annual POWER UP: Women’s Leadership Conference demonstrated, once again, that when businesswomen get together to network and support each other, everyone succeeds. The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Foundation partnered with presenting sponsor Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized) to host the professional development conference and provide a platform for collaboration among local women’s organizations. The conference includes keynote speakers, panels, roundtables and breakout sessions covering a range of entrepreneurial topics such as business law, marketing, communication skills, negotiation tools and goal setting.

“The New Orleans Chamber POWER UP Conference is a dynamic gathering of female leaders in our local market. The ability to network and participate in empowering discussions and learn from similar challenges helps showcase the incredible impact of women in today’s business world. By sharing success stories, insights and experiences, the POWER UP conference inspires attendees to overcome obstacles and strive for excellence in their careers and businesses,” says Tammy O’Shea, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Fidelity Bank/NOLA Lending Group.

Fidelity Bank has been the presenting sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Conference since day one. The conference has grown each year and is now the premier event for women business professionals in New Orleans. “I’m especially proud that the conference continued to be held virtually during the pandemic because this demonstrates to us that the content was valued in the community,” says O’Shea.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, women in Louisiana make up 48.7 percent of workers and own 45.9 percent of businesses. This explains the strong and ongoing interest in the POWER UP: Women’s Leadership Conference, which sold out once again this year.

The Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference leaves a notable impression with more than 3,000 collective attendees since it began in 2019 (over 600 per year). “70% of attendees to the conference hold the title of manager or above – a key indicator of its success at supporting meaningful connection and partnership for female leaders in Greater New Orleans,” says Ashley Hilsman, Executive Vice President at the Chamber, who has organized the event since its inception.

“The POWER UP: Women’s Leadership Conference aims to empower female professionals by providing them with knowledge, skills and inspiration,” O’Shea continues. “Fidelity Bank assists not only with a financial contribution, but also helps plan and execute the content. The conference strives to highlight the achievements and contributions of female professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders in the New Orleans area,” she says.