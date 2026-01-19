Power Up 7th Women’s Leadership Conference Announced

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference on March 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Launched in 2019, the conference was developed by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce as a regionally focused leadership event connecting businesswomen of diverse backgrounds from across the South.

The full-day program is sponsored by Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized) and is expected to draw several hundred professionals, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders from across Southeast Louisiana and beyond.

Leadership Development and Professional Programming

The 2026 conference will feature more than a dozen breakout sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops led by women’s organizations and business leaders from across the region. Organizers said the agenda will again focus on leadership development, career advancement and practical workplace skills, alongside opportunities for peer networking.

Two keynote presentations are planned — one during breakfast and another at lunch — continuing a conference tradition of spotlighting accomplished women leaders. The full keynote lineup and detailed session schedule are expected to be announced closer to the event.

Networking and Registration Details

In addition to formal programming, the conference will include exhibitor tables and conclude with a networking happy hour, offering attendees opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, mentors and regional organizations.

Registration is $270.

Additional information and registration details are available at powerupnola.com.

Ticketing page: https://of.deluxe.com/gateway/publish/b7ccb82f-9225-ebbb-cad7-bf4324434d36