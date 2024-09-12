Post-Francine: Reflecting on SWBNO’s Sept. 10 Meeting and Hurricane Response

NEW ORLEANS — As Hurricane Francine made landfall in New Orleans on Sept. 11, 2024, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) tested the storm’s challenges with a preparedness plan discussed just a day earlier. The September 10 briefing, led by Executive Director Ghassan Korban, highlighted the board’s ongoing efforts but also revealed areas of concern as the hurricane approached.

Korban, who has been with the SWBNO since 2016, has focused on enhancing the board’s infrastructure and operational strategies. Under his leadership, the SWBNO has made strides in improving financial stability, infrastructure resilience and customer service. However, the briefing did not fully anticipate the complexities of the hurricane’s impact.

The real-time effects of Hurricane Francine were detailed in a press release issued at 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 11. The SWBNO experienced significant issues when Electro-Mechanical Devices (EMDs) tripped offline, necessitating a shift to alternate power sources. This malfunction temporarily affected six drainage pumps:

DPS 1 Pumps D & E

DPS 2 Pumps A & B

DPS 6 Pumps D & E

Despite these setbacks, the SWBNO managed to bring all affected pumps back online. Turbines 4, 5, and 6 remained operational, and the board’s teams used self-generated power sources and backup generators to address the outages. The prolonged drainage of water was exacerbated by the continued offline status of the EMDs and heavy rainfall. (The National Weather Service estimates 6-8 inches of rain fell in New Orleans.)

Adding to the challenges, only 62 percent of customers currently contribute under the existing millage framework, a system deemed unsustainable. This shortfall in funding has been a significant concern for the SWBNO, impacting its ability to fully address infrastructure needs and respond effectively to emergencies. Early in the meeting, Korban said that tourism had directly helped to get the SWBNO out of debt.

In the midst of the flooding crisis on Sept. 11, WDSU reporter Travers Mackel reported significant concerns about the SWBNO’s response. As of 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 11, Mackel tweeted that a spokesperson for the SWBNO informed WDSU that no one was available to comment on the ongoing flooding crisis. Mackel noted that the water levels in New Orleans were not receding, and despite numerous interview requests, the SWBNO had not provided answers. The SWBNO did announce via Twitter that customer service operations would be closed on September 12, 2024. The tweet read, “Tomorrow, Thursday, 9/12/24 our Customer Service Centers will be closed due to Hurricane Francine.”

The SWBNO continues to monitor the situation and provide updates through their Storm Center Dashboard, working closely with the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. While the September 10 briefing outlined the SWBNO’s strategic plans and investments, the real-world impact of Hurricane Francine underscores both the board’s preparedness efforts and the critical need for sustainable funding and infrastructure improvements.

The PowerPoint of the Sept. 10 meeting is available here and you can watch the presentation below.