PortSL Commissioners Name New Executive Director -Julia Fisher-Cormier. Photo provided by the Port of South Louisiana.

RESERVE, La. (press release) – The Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) has announced that Julia Fisher-Cormier has been selected as the next Executive Director following a national search and a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners.

Fisher-Cormier Returns to PortSL

Fisher-Cormier returns to the Port after serving in Governor Jeff Landry’s administration as Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

“As a lifelong resident of the River Parishes, returning to the Port of South Louisiana as its leader is both an honor and a responsibility that I embrace,” said Julia Fisher-Cormier. “My passion for public service has deepened my commitment to build a more resilient and competitive infrastructure and logistics network that has historically been the backbone of our region. I look forward to working with our industry partners, key stakeholders, and communities to increase cargo, jobs, and investment across America’s most vital corridor.”

PortSL Commission Chairman Joey Murray welcomed the appointment: “Julia combines deep transportation experience with proven statewide leadership. After a thorough national search, the Commission proudly voted unanimously to appoint a River Parish native as Executive Director. We are confident she will accelerate the Port’s strategic priorities and strengthen our position as an economic engine for Louisiana and America.”

Fisher-Cormier’s selection follows the Commission’s executive search process and formal vote. She previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of South Louisiana before joining Governor Landry’s team at DOTD. Her portfolio has spanned infrastructure policy, intermodal logistics, economic development, and stakeholder engagement across public and private sectors.

Julia Fisher-Cormier: Career and Accomplishments

Julia Fisher Cormier was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development by Governor Landry in Aug. 2025. In this role, she led the newly created Office of Transformation, managing and developing a long list of initiatives that cut red tape, modernize operations, and improve fiscal efficiency within one of the state’s largest agencies.

Fisher-Cormier has also played a key role in improving interagency coordination across state government. Prior to her appointment as Deputy Secretary, she served as Commissioner of the Office of Multimodal Commerce, where she oversaw Louisiana’s multimodal transportation systems funding programs, including ports, waterways, rail, aviation, and trucking. Under Fisher-Cormier’s leadership, the office managed over $120 million in port and aviation infrastructure funding, advanced state-funded passenger rail routes, and obtained a federal planning grant for Louisiana’s 32 active ports.

She also serves as Chairman of the Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission, where she has fostered unprecedented collaboration among the five lower Mississippi River ports and driven the development of a State Strategic Port Plan, which is well underway. Fisher-Cormier sits on the Louisiana Board of International Commerce, working with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to advance Louisiana’s global commerce strategy.

Fisher-Cormier returns to the Port of South Louisiana, where she previously served as Chief Commercial Officer. Her tenure saw the launch of over $1 billion in new foreign direct investment, retention and expansion of anchor tenants, and revitalization of the Globalplex Intermodal Facility. Her leadership helped reverse a decade-long decline in tonnage, achieving consecutive years of growth.

A third-generation resident of St. Charles Parish, Fisher-Cormier served as Councilwoman for District VII from 2012 to 2024, gaining expertise in public-private partnerships and regional development. She held leadership roles including Council Chair, Executive Board Member of the Police Jury Association, and Vice Chair of Public Safety and Justice for NACo, among others.

Civically engaged, Fisher-Cormier was President of United Way of St. Charles and held various board and committee roles.

Graduating from Hahnville High School and furthering her education at University of New Orleans, Fisher-Cormier has also completed Louisiana certified economic developer curriculum and held a property and casualty insurance license. Fisher-Cormier is a lifelong resident of Luling, LA.

About the Port of South Louisiana

Founded in 1960, the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) is a 54-mile port district on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, encompassing the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James.

PortSL is the largest port in Louisiana and #2 in the Western Hemisphere. It ranks as the #1 U.S. grain exporter and #2 U.S. energy transfer port. PortSL sits within Louisiana’s historic industrial corridor and is home to seven grain transfer facilities, four major oil refineries, 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities and several other facilities, including the Executive Regional Airport.