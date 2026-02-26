PortSL Celebrates New Globalplex Dock Access Bridge

RESERVE, La. — The Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) on Feb. 25 celebrated the ribbon cutting of the Globalplex Dock Access Bridge, a major infrastructure investment designed to strengthen cargo reliability, improve operational efficiency and expand the Port’s ability to handle heavy and oversized loads. The project is fully funded through the Federal Maritime Administration and the State of Louisiana’s Capital Outlay program.

The 1,100-foot, 24-foot-wide structure stretches from the Globalplex facility off River Road, over the Mississippi River levee and connects directly to the Port’s primary dock. Designed to support 1,000 pounds per square foot, the bridge accommodates fully loaded trailer trucks and heavy or oversized industrial equipment essential to port operations.

For a port that moves more tonnage than any other in the Western Hemisphere, relying on a single access point posed operational and economic risks. Any prolonged closure could disrupt vessel schedules, delay cargo movement and shift shipments to competing Gulf Coast ports.

“This project represents a long-term investment in reliability, resilience, and regional economic growth,” said Julia Fisher Cormier, Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana. “The Globalplex Dock Access Bridge strengthens our ability to serve existing and future customers, improves safety and efficiency for cargo movement, and demonstrates the Port’s continued commitment to building infrastructure that supports Louisiana’s role in global trade.”

Instead of cutting a ribbon, Fisher-Cormier climbed into the cab of a large MACK truck and drove it straight through, officially opening the Globalplex Dock Access Bridge.

“Building the Globalplex Access Bridge was a true team effort — one that required exceptional collaboration between our crews and the Port of South Louisiana every step of the way,” said Stephen Abadie, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure at RNGD. “We’re incredibly proud of what this project represents for the region’s infrastructure and the lasting impact it will have on commerce along the Mississippi.”

Globalplex Dock Access Bridge – A Competitive Advantage

Currently, if the single existing dock access bridge becomes unavailable, the dock cannot be used and scheduled vessel calls must be diverted to other ports. The second bridge eliminates this vulnerability by providing continuous access to the dock, even if one bridge is out of service. It also improves efficiency by allowing trucks to operate in a circular traffic pattern, reducing congestion and speeding loading and unloading operations.

Port officials said the additional access point positions Globalplex to support future industrial expansion and growing cargo volumes across the River Parishes making Louisiana more competitive in global trade.

About the Port of South Louisiana

Founded in 1960, the Port of South Louisiana [PortSL] is a 54-mile port district on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, encompassing the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James. PortSL is the largest port in Louisiana and #2 in the Western Hemisphere. It ranks as the #1 U.S. grain exporter and #2 U.S. energy transfer port.

PortSL sits within Louisiana’s historic industrial corridor and is home to seven grain transfer facilities, four major oil refineries, 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities and several other facilities, including the Executive Regional Airport.

About Globalplex

Globalplex Intermodal Terminal is a 335-acre multimodal industrial and logistics complex and general cargo dock operated by Associated Terminals at the Port of South Louisiana in Reserve, Louisiana. With river, rail, and highway access, Globalplex supports a wide range of cargo and industrial tenants and plays a key role in attracting new investment and job creation to the River Parishes region.