“Portrait of Madame X” Inspires 1st Gautreau Private Label Wine

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Uptown New Orleans restaurant Gautreau’s and Avegno Lounge will unveil the first-ever Gautreau’s private label wine, Madame Gautreau’s Reserve Blanc de Blancs Brut Excellence – what Gautreau’s is calling “a sparkling expression of elegance, artistry and New Orleans flair.”

Inspired by John Singer Sargent’s famed “Portrait of Madame X,” the bottle’s design and name pay homage to the restaurant’s namesake and muse, Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau.

“Inspired by Sargent’s “Madame X,” I wanted to capture the painting’s scandalous elegance and mystery by reimagining it on a bottle,” said Artist Kelly Batt. “The use of a silhouette emphasizes her allure and the intrigue that made the original work so controversial, leaving room for what remains unspoken.”

- Sponsors -

“Each bottle of Madame Gautreau’s Reserve is crafted from the highest quality cuvée of white grapes, resulting in a crisp, delicate and lively Brut Excellence.,” said Gautreau’s in a statement.

“Every bottle we pour tells a story, and our new private label sparkling wine is a reflection of the passion and care we bring to every detail at Avegno,” said William “Bill” Kearney, managing partner of Gautreau’s. “Whether you’re toasting a milestone, sharing a romantic evening, or simply enjoying time with friends, we invite you to raise a glass with us in our intimate Uptown lounge or Gautreau’s dining room.”

Located in the heart of Uptown New Orleans, Gautreau’s has been a neighborhood destination for diners since 1982. Housed in a historic former apothecary, the restaurant was named by Anne Avegno Russell in honor of Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau, the celebrated muse of John Singer Sargent’s “Portrait of Madame X.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Over the decades, Gautreau’s has become a fixture of New Orleans’ fine-dining scene, earning recognition from Food & Wine Magazine and the James Beard Foundation. The restaurant was led for 30 years by former owner Patrick Singley and a succession of notable chefs. Today, under Chef Rob Mistry and General Manager Katie Adams, Gautreau’s continues to serve French-Contemporary cuisine featuring dishes such as duck confit, sautéed red snapper, and roasted duck, alongside an evolving wine list.

Adjacent to the restaurant, the Avegno Lounge extends the Gautreau’s experience with a menu of small plates, curated wines, and cocktails served in a more casual setting. Avegno Lounge is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit avegnoneworleans.com.

Gautreau’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For reservations, visit gautreausrestaurant.com.