RESERVE, La. — The Port of South Louisiana announced that a lawsuit seeking to halt progress on its planned marine infrastructure project in Ascension Parish has been dismissed, allowing the Port to move forward with work supporting Hyundai’s steel manufacturing facility under construction at Riverplex MegaPark.

At a Nov. 17 hearing, Judge Kirk Vaughn of the 40th Judicial District Court in St. John the Baptist Parish granted the Port’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Rural Roots Louisiana, the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Harry Joseph Sr., a resident of the Modeste community near the planned facility. The plaintiffs alleged that the Port failed to provide legally required public notice concerning its proposed issuance of up to $400 million in bonds to finance the dock.

According to reporting by the Louisiana Illuminator, Vaughn dismissed the lawsuit because the Port’s board had not yet given final authorization for the bonds, making the legal challenge premature. The ruling lifted a temporary restraining order issued Nov. 16 that had forced the Port to postpone a commission meeting at which board members were scheduled to vote on the proposed $400 million bond issuance.

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Anne Rolfes, director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, told the Louisiana Illuminator that the plaintiffs intend to continue challenging the Port’s approval process, although their next steps have not been determined. The dock financing dispute is separate from the steel mill’s environmental permitting process, which has also drawn scrutiny from environmental and community groups.

The Port plans to construct a deepwater dock and marine terminal on the Mississippi River to serve Riverplex MegaPark and the planned steel manufacturing facility. Hyundai previously estimated that the plant would import approximately 3.6 million tons of iron ore annually, with finished steel products transported to customers by rail and truck. The Port plans to hold a public hearing and commission meeting to consider the proposed financing, although a new date has not been announced.

According to the Port’s public hearing notice, the project would include a marine terminal, dock and conveyor system, along with a road and bridge. The infrastructure would be built on state-owned land within the Port of Greater Baton Rouge’s jurisdiction, with the project proceeding under a cooperative agreement between the two ports. The Port of South Louisiana would own and operate the facilities.

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“This ruling reinforces what we have maintained throughout this process: the Port of South Louisiana acted properly and in accordance with its responsibilities,” said Julia Fisher-Cormier, Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana. “This is great news for Louisiana and allows us to take the next step with this historic project. Our focus remains on delivering transformational projects that create opportunities for families and strengthen our region. Full speed ahead.”

$400 Million in Proposed Infrastructure Financing

The Hyundai-Posco joint venture is constructing a $5.8 billion steel manufacturing plant in Ascension Parish that is expected to create more than 1,300 direct jobs. According to an October report by the Ascension Business Report, Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel expects to employ 230 to 300 workers by the end of 2027 and approximately 1,000 by the end of 2028, with production scheduled to begin in 2029.

Plans call for the Port to finance construction of the deepwater dock and related marine infrastructure through the proposed issuance of up to $400 million in revenue bonds. According to the Port, the bonds would be repaid exclusively through revenue from its lease of the dock to Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel.

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Separately, Louisiana committed up to $100 million through a performance-based grant to reimburse Hyundai for eligible construction and infrastructure expenses under a 2025 agreement with the company. The grant covers costs including site improvements, utilities and dredging, while the Port’s proposed $400 million bond issuance would finance the dock and related marine infrastructure. The agreements do not establish whether any of the grant funding would be applied to expenses associated with the Port’s dock project.

The Port said the infrastructure would serve the Hyundai-Posco facility while also supporting existing and future industrial development along the west bank of the Mississippi River and throughout South Louisiana.

“The Port’s mission is to create opportunities for economic growth, investment and jobs while strengthening Louisiana’s position as a global leader in trade and industry,” Fisher-Cormier said. “Projects of this magnitude have the potential to create generational wealth. We are ready to get back to the work of making that opportunity a reality for Louisiana families.”

About the Port of South Louisiana

Founded in 1960, the Port of South Louisiana is a 54-mile port district along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, encompassing St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes. The Port ranks among the largest in the Western Hemisphere and is a major U.S. grain export and energy transfer hub. Its district includes seven grain transfer facilities, four major oil refineries, 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities and the Executive Regional Airport.