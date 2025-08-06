Port of South Louisiana Executive Director Resigns

RESERVE, La. (press release) – The Port of South Louisiana has announced the resignation of Executive Director Paul Matthews who has led the Port since Jan. 2022. Matthews is stepping down to pursue new professional endeavors after a tenure marked by record-breaking growth and strategic expansion.

Under Matthews’ leadership, the Port reversed a seven-year decline in tonnage, achieving consecutive years of increased cargo throughput and revenues. His administration secured millions in state and federal funding, renewed long-term industry leases, and initiated over $1.5 billion in capital projects, including major investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

Port of South Louisiana Commission Chairman Joey Murray acknowledged Matthews’ contributions, stating: “Paul Matthews brought energy and results to the Port of South Louisiana, which elevated our global competitiveness and positioned us for long-term success. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

- Sponsors -

Effective immediately, Deputy Port Director Brian Cox will serve as Interim Executive Director. Cox brings over 25 years of experience in maritime operations and infrastructure development and has played a key role in executing the Port’s strategic initiatives since joining its executive team in 2017.

The Port of South Louisiana Commission will begin a search for a permanent Executive Director in the coming weeks.

About the Port of South Louisiana

Founded in 1960, the Port of South Louisiana [PortSL] is a 54-mile port district on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, encompassing the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James. The Port of South Louisiana is the largest port in Louisiana and #2 in the Western Hemisphere. It ranks as the #1 U.S. grain exporter and #2 U.S. energy transfer port. Port SL is home to seven grain transfer facilities, four major oil refineries, 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities and several other facilities, including the Executive Regional Airport.