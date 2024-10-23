Port of New Orleans Poised for Record 1.3M Cruise Passengers in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is on track for a record number of passenger movements with 1.3 million anticipated by the end of the year, which will exceed pre-pandemic levels. Port NOLA is the sixh largest cruise port in the country, with strong demand for both oceangoing and river vessels. Cruise business represents more than 15% of Port NOLA and NOPB’s consolidated annual revenue.

Port NOLA’s cruise line partners continue to show confidence in the Louisiana cruise market with Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean returning this month to begin their seasons. Norwegian Cruise Line renewed its agreement for five more years and will offer additional sailings with the “Norwegian Getaway.” Royal Caribbean is also returning this month with a new vessel “Brilliance of the Seas.”

Earlier this year, Carnival Cruise Line finalized a five-year agreement for two year-round vessels in New Orleans: “The Valor” and “The Liberty;” celebrated its 30th year of cruising from New Orleans and marked its seven millionth guest cruising from New Orleans. Disney Cruise Line also returned in January 2024 with the “Disney Magic” for its winter season. River cruises are also continuing, with six homeported vessels including American Cruise Lines and America’s first Viking Cruise that was built in Louisiana and began sailing in 2022.

- Sponsors -

“With a record number of cruise passengers anticipated across the industry in 2025, New Orleans remains a leading destination for two vacations in one as cruise passengers typically stay to experience our city before or after their voyage,” said Acting Port NOLA President & CEO Ronald Wendel, Jr. “Our long-standing partnerships have been key to this success, and we’re grateful to our cruise line and hospitality partners for their continued support.”

Port NOLA’s cruise business contributes significantly to the state and local cruise and tourism sector. 90% of cruise guests travel from out-of-state – 70% of those guests spend one or two days in New Orleans either before or after their cruise – generating more than 300,000 hotel room nights and upward of $125 million in local spending each year.

Port NOLA has two cruise terminals: the $43 million Erato Street Cruise Terminal and Garage, which was completed in 2006 and is home to Carnival Cruise Lines as well as the $22 million Julia Street Cruise Terminal Complex, which was completed in 2012, later renovated in 2019 and is home to both Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean.