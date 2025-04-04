Port of New Orleans Names VP of External Affairs & Chief of Staff

Loren Marino_ heashot. press ready_ for press

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced that it has named Loren Marino as its Vice President of External Affairs and Chief of Staff. In this critical role, Marino will oversee community engagement, ensure effective communication and execution across the Port and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB), lead strategic planning efforts along with oversight for Human Resources, Procurement, IT, and Marketing and Communications.

Marino holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctorate from Tulane Law School. She comes to Port NOLA from Jefferson Parish where she most recently served as Senior Assistant Parish Attorney. Marino also previously held roles in Jefferson Parish as Chief Administrative Assistant to the Parish President’s Office, Director of Inspection and Code Enforcement as well as Assistant District Attorney where she prosecuted felony cases. She is a seasoned government executive with a strong track record in public service, combining high-level policy making experience with hands-on constituent engagement to address community needs effectively.

“Loren Marino brings a wealth of legal and administrative knowledge to the Port of New Orleans,” said Port of New Orleans Board Chairman Michael A. Thomas. “Her expertise will be key to advancing our strategic initiatives and ensuring Louisiana’s relevance as a vital link in the global supply chain.”

Marino is a former Executive Board Member and President of the Jefferson Bar Association as well as a previous Executive Board Member of the Southeast Louisiana Boys & Girls Club.

“We are thrilled to welcome Loren to Port NOLA and the NOPB,” said Port NOLA President & CEO and NOPB CEO, Beth Branch. “Loren has a proven record of success in strategic leadership and operational excellence. Her extensive experience will be instrumental as we work to deliver Louisiana’s future and solidify our position as the premiere gateway in the Gulf with our second container facility, the Louisiana International Terminal.”

“I am honored to join the talented teams at Port NOLA and the NOPB,” said Marino. “The Port of New Orleans is one of Louisiana’s most important economic drivers- creating jobs and bringing prosperity to our region for generations to come. I look forward to continuing to carry out that critical mission.”

