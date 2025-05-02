Port of New Orleans Celebrates Ninth Annual Maritime Month

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) will celebrate its ninth annual Maritime Month May 1-31 and National Maritime Day on May 22, 2025. National Maritime Day is observed each year to highlight the critical role the maritime industry plays in global commerce and to salute the dedicated women and men who connect Louisiana to markets worldwide.

The month-long celebration also pays tribute to the region’s rich maritime history. Maritime activity on the Mississippi River is responsible for millions in economic impact and thousands of family-supporting jobs in the region and state

“Celebrating Maritime Month is an opportunity to honor the men and women whose skill, dedication, and resilience keep our supply chains moving,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA President & CEO and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). “From ship to shore to rail, their work powers economies and connects communities.”

The 2025 campaign officially kicked off at the Port NOLA April Board meeting when the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring May 2025 as Maritime Month and May 22, 2025, as Maritime Day.

Maritime Month aligns with other relevant recognitions:

Port NOLA will honor the brave men and women of our General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat during National Firefighters Day on May 4.

The Harbor Police Department will be recognized during National Police Week from May 11-17.

Global Maritime Ministries will host a “Thank an Officer” event at their Port Ministry Center during National Police Week.

And the Port will highlight our cruise business and the impact it brings to the tourism industry for our region as part of National Travel and Tourism Week May 4-10.

Port NOLA has also partnered with FOX 8 for a live broadcast from the Mississippi River onboard the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat on May 22.

Declared by Congress in 1933, National Maritime Day calls attention to America’s proud maritime heritage and honors the men and women who serve and have served as U.S. merchant mariners. Since 2017, Port NOLA has extended that recognition to a month-long awareness campaign engaging the public about the Port and the maritime industry’s value.

For more information and to continue to follow along with ongoing programming visit the Port NOLA Maritime Month 2025 webpage.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce and an in-demand cruise port — delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between river, rail, and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deep-water port uniquely located on the Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico — with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas, Memphis, Chicago, and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and interstate roadways. Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity. For more information, visit: www.portnola.com.

About NOPB

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) is a Class III switching railroad with a mission of serving the Port of New Orleans, local customers, and the New Orleans Rail Gateway. The NOPB connects six Class I railroads to each other and to properties in and near the Port complex. For more information, visit: www.railnola.com.