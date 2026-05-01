NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) will celebrate its 10th annual Maritime Month from May 1–31, alongside National Maritime Day on May 22 marking a milestone year that coincides with the kickoff of SAIL 250, a nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

New Orleans will serve as the first stop in the United States as the nation welcomes the tall ships of the world for this historic celebration. From May 28 through June 1, the Mississippi River will host the largest-ever flotilla of international tall ships, creating a majestic nautical spectacle along the city’s iconic riverfront. A diverse lineup of events, festivals and educational programming will take place across the region to entertain, engage and inspire audiences from across the country and all communities.

National Maritime Day, observed annually on May 22, highlights the vital role the maritime industry plays in global commerce and honors the men and women who keep goods moving and economies growing. Maritime Month expands that recognition, celebrating the industry’s impact on Louisiana’s economy and workforce, as well as the region’s deep maritime heritage.

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“Maritime Month is a time to recognize the extraordinary people who power our maritime industry and keep global supply chains moving,” said Port NOLA President and CEO and NOPB CEO Beth Branch. “In 2026, that celebration takes on even greater significance as New Orleans welcomes the world for SAIL 250. Hosting the first stop of this historic event underscores our city’s maritime legacy and our role as a gateway for international commerce and cultural exchange.”

“From ship to shore to rail, our integrated network is what makes Port NOLA uniquely positioned to support events of this scale,” said Branch. “We are proud to showcase our working river while creating opportunities for the public to connect with the maritime industry in a meaningful and memorable way.”

“Maritime Month is a chance to celebrate the powerful influence of our city, our port, and our people on global culture and commerce,” said Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Hosting Sail 250 is a once-in-a-generation event that will bring vessels and visitors from around the world to experience our rich culture, vibrant hospitality industry and historic connection to the Mississippi River, delivering significant excitement and economic impact for our region.”

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The 2026 Maritime Month campaign will officially launch with a resolution by the Port NOLA Board of Commissioners declaring May 2026 as Maritime Month and May 22 as National Maritime Day.

Throughout the month, Port NOLA will align celebrations with key national observances, including:

National Firefighters Day (May 4) honoring the crew of the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat

honoring the crew of the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3–9) highlighting the Port’s cruise business and its impact on the tourism industry

highlighting the Port’s cruise business and its impact on the tourism industry National Police Week (May 10–16) recognizing the Harbor Police Department

recognizing the Harbor Police Department Community engagement events in partnership with maritime stakeholders, including Global Maritime Ministries

The celebration will culminate with SAIL 250 festivities, transforming the Mississippi River into a vibrant showcase of maritime history, international collaboration and community pride. Port NOLA has also partnered with FOX 8 for a live broadcast from the Mississippi River onboard the General Roy S. Kelley Fireboat on Friday, May 22.

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Declared by Congress in 1933, National Maritime Day honors America’s merchant mariners and maritime heritage. Since 2017, Port NOLA has expanded that recognition into a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the industry’s importance to the region and beyond.

You can find more information and updates at portnola.com and about SAIL 250 here.