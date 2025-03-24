Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economic Development

Port of New Orleans Capabilities Highlighted at Upcoming Conference

March 24, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Photo provided by the Port of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – Containerized cargo – cargo that fits into shipping containers – dominates global trade, but one annual event highlights the critically important “BreakBulk and Project Cargo” segments of the maritime industry focusing on oversized and irregular shipments. BreakBulk25 is the flagship conference organized by the Journal of Commerce and is taking place in

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter