Port of New Orleans Awarded FEMA Grant to Enhance Public Safety

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced Oct. 10 that it was awarded $1,040,583 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Port Security Grant Program to invest in physical and technology upgrades that will enhance Harbor Police Department’s (HPD) surveillance network and provide critical equipment to help in their response to emergency incidents. Work must be completed by Aug.31, 2027.

In 2024, FEMA’s Port Security Grant Program awarded $90 million to agencies to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, major disasters, or other emergencies.

“We are grateful to FEMA for their ongoing support, which will continue to bolster our proactive security initiatives,” said Ronald Wendel, Jr., Acting President and CEO of Port NOLA and Acting CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). “The safety of our community and the protection of critical infrastructure remain top priorities, and this is a significant step forward in safeguarding our port operations and the people who depend on them.”

In 2023, Port NOLA was awarded $947,280 to upgrade its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which serves as the command hub during hurricanes and other major incidents. The previous year, in 2022, it received $514,964 to enhance technology at the Harbor Police Department’s Maritime Security Operations Center (MSOC). Altogether, Port NOLA has secured $2,502,827 in FEMA funding over the past three years to strengthen its security and emergency response capabilities.

Port NOLA continues to be a key partner in national security efforts, regularly collaborating with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies to ensure that its facilities and operations meet the highest standards of safety and preparedness.

This latest grant reflects Port NOLA’ ongoing commitment to public safety, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of security advancements while supporting its mission to facilitate commerce and contribute to the economic growth of the region.