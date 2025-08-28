Port of New Orleans Appoints CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has announced the appointment of Chris Gilmore as Chief Engineering Officer, effective Aug. 27. Gilmore previously held the role of Vice President of Engineering & Program Management at Port NOLA where he was instrumental in advancing major infrastructure initiatives and has served as the project leader for the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT). In his new role, Gilmore will oversee Port NOLA’s engineering, facilities, maintenance, and environmental teams.

“Chris has proven himself as a thoughtful, results-driven leader who consistently delivers complex projects critical to our future,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB). “He brings deep expertise, institutional knowledge, and unwavering dedication to guide our infrastructure strategy, most notably the transformative Louisiana International Terminal project that will strengthen Louisiana’s role as a global gateway.”

Gilmore joined Port NOLA in 2021 after serving 26 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During his career there, he managed more than $3 billion in infrastructure, civil works, and capital improvement projects designed to deliver critical hurricane and storm damage risk reduction for the New Orleans area. His portfolio included the planning, design, construction, oversight, and closeout of approximately 18 miles of levees, one mile of floodwalls, four pump stations, and numerous drainage structures.

Gilmore is a licensed Professional Engineer in Louisiana. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of New Orleans and completed a graduate program in Risk Management Decision Making at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

“This appointment reflects Port NOLA’s commitment to advancing exceptional talent from within the organization,” said Branch. “We look forward to his continued leadership in advancing the Port’s mission to support international trade and economic growth for Louisiana and the region.”

